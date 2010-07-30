RSS

Pigs On Ice

Well, that's what you get when you trust Willie Nelson with a secret. Details about this year's Farm Aid benefit concert were supposed to be revealed on Monday, Aug. 2, but this week on Sirius XM's "The Bill Mack Show," co-founder Nelson let it sl.. more

Jul 30, 2010 1:24 PM On Music

The Green Bay Press Gazette says the Packers have been purchasing land surrounding the current stadium over the past five years and are looking to create an entertainment district surrounding the stadium. Doing so would create revenue for the team.. more

Jul 29, 2010 2:06 PM More Sports

Mar 3, 2010 7:12 PM Daily Dose

Whew! Don’t break a sweat! The folks at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel finally discovered that multimillionaire GOP Senate candidate Terrence Wall hasn’t paid taxes in Wisconsin in "nine of the last 10 years." (Actually it's 12 of th.. more

Feb 16, 2010 7:10 PM Daily Dose

When Melbourne police detective James Jewel is called away to a murder scene in the middle of the night, his wife admonishes, “If it gets crazy, don’t be a hero this time, OK?” Apparently, shrinking from responsibility is not OK in his book. Det.. more

May 4, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Snot-nosed but bighearted, Milwaukee’s Chinese Telephones for years turned out some of the city’s most endearing pop-punk, making ample, welcome nods to Screeching Weasel. Faced with the departure of their drummer, they decided to call it ... more

Feb 26, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

Thursday, Feb. 26 The Milwaukee Music Awards @ Mad Planet, 8 p.m. Sincere-launching as RadioMilwaukee two ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Feb 25, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Though they’re clearly influenced by the Jesus Lizard and other seminal acts from Touch and Go’s back catalog, Milwaukee’s Pigs on Ice play their tightly wound punk and post-punk with a th,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 26, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Dec 19, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

Thursday, Dec. 18 Hardcore Comedy Show @ Cactus Club, 10 p.m. Oneof the lo,This Week in Milwaukee more

Dec 17, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

With all the other hullaballoo, I wasn't sure where to include these, so here's a few more quick hits on the Brewers.*We declined our 2009 option on Craig Counsell. While I'll agree that Craig is clutch and he was a solid left-handed option off th.. more

Nov 3, 2008 5:00 AM More Sports

   The idea of punk rock as an antidote to bloated, spectacle-ridden rock 'n' roll has become a standard trope in many versions of popular music history. This stripped-down, simplistic style of,Local Music more

Sep 4, 2008 12:00 AM Local Music 1 Comments

Apr 24, 2008 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2008

