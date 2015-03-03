RSS
Pinehold Gardens
Meet the Growers
An upcoming Community Supported Agriculture Open House at the Urban Ecology Center presents an opportunity to meet the growers and learn more about this unique relationship. more
Mar 3, 2015 7:16 PM John Reiss Eat/Drink
Free Fly Steffens Show At the Red Dot in September
A little while back, I had the pleasure of seeing a series of shorts by Fly Steffens under the title Love is a Horse with a Broken Leg Trying to Stand While 45,000 People Watch. It drew pretty heavy inspiration from the works of Charles Bukowsk.. more
Jun 26, 2013 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
