Pius Xi High School
Renaissance Education at Pius XI High School
Off the Cuff sits down with veteran Milwaukee actor and Pius XI High School faculty member Peter Reeves to discuss his personal history and Pius’ upcoming production of The Wizard of Oz. more
Jan 19, 2016 1:52 PM John Schneider Off the Cuff
Giving Thanks with Present Music and Friends
The Present Music Thanksgiving concert, an annual community event, took place Sunday at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist. Five works were performed by featured guest composer Caroline Shaw more
Nov 25, 2013 5:29 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Present Music Sings Out for Thanksgiving
Between the Milwaukee Symphony Chorus singing Handel’s Messiah, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s staging of A Christmas Carol and the Milwaukee Ballet’s Nutcracker, our city has no lack of favorites in the performing arts for Christmas. An... more
Nov 20, 2013 12:44 AM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
A New Life for ‘Don Giovanni’
The East Side Chamber Players, Milwaukee’s hot new chamber music ensemble, will present a 90-minute adaptation of Mozart’s opera Don Giovanni. The production more
Jul 21, 2013 11:12 PM Joel K. Boyd Classical Music
Shields & Purman Discover Their Dreams as Gold Medalists
May 15, 2012 8:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Jessica Purtell’s Divine Consign
How does Divine Consign work? Say you had things you wanted to sell—you wanted to How does Divine Consign work? ,Off the Cuff more
Oct 7, 2009 12:00 AM Emily Patti Off the Cuff