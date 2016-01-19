RSS

Pius Xi High School

Off the Cuff sits down with veteran Milwaukee actor and Pius XI High School faculty member Peter Reeves to discuss his personal history and Pius’ upcoming production of The Wizard of Oz. more

Jan 19, 2016 1:52 PM Off the Cuff

The Present Music Thanksgiving concert, an annual community event, took place Sunday at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist. Five works were performed by featured guest composer Caroline Shaw more

Nov 25, 2013 5:29 PM Classical Music

Between the Milwaukee Symphony Chorus singing Handel’s Messiah, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s staging of A Christmas Carol and the Milwaukee Ballet’s Nutcracker, our city has no lack of favorites in the performing arts for Christmas. An... more

Nov 20, 2013 12:44 AM A&E Feature

The East Side Chamber Players, Milwaukee’s hot new chamber music ensemble, will present a 90-minute adaptation of Mozart’s opera Don Giovanni. The production more

Jul 21, 2013 11:12 PM Classical Music

May 15, 2012 8:04 PM Visual Arts

How does Divine Consign work? Say you had things you wanted to sell—you wanted to How does Divine Consign work? ,Off the Cuff more

Oct 7, 2009 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

