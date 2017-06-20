Pixar Studio
'Cars 3' in the Running for First Place in Summer Blockbusters
The latest feature from Pixar Studio, Cars 3, concerns the arrogant brashness of youth when it despises the experience of age, and the ability—even the necessity—of elders to adapt to changing times. more
Jun 20, 2017 2:34 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Meet Mr. Pixar, John Lasseter
Jun 2, 2016 1:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Thinking About John Carter
<p> <em>The Lorax</em>, the highest grossing movie of 2012 on opening weekend, provided at least temporary relief for Hollywood's anxiety over sinking movie attendance. But then came <em>John Carter</em>, the year's biggest opening weekend disaste.. more
Mar 18, 2012 6:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Darius Rucker
Darius Rucker’s exaggerated, from-the-belly bellow made Hootie and the Blowfish’s adult-alternative-friendly roots-rock fun for even the band’s biggest detractors to sing along with, and Rucker hasn’t much tempered that croon since more
Nov 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
'Cheap: The High Cost of Discount Culture'
Shell, a Boston University facultymember, Atlantic magazine contributorand author of Th Cheap: TheHigh Cost of Discount ,Books more
Sep 21, 2009 12:00 AM Roger K. Miller Books
Up: The Summer's Great Animated Film
The rules in Hollywood for animated movies are that good animals come from adorable species and children are the primary audience, despite rote efforts at adult entendre. Social criticism is masked, muted and aimed at easy targets. Pixar Studio h.. more
May 29, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Rachel Buff
In her latest book, Immigrant Rights in the Shadows of Citizenship, Rachel Buff explores m Immigrant Rights in the Shadows of Citizenship ,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 17, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Community Art
A new exhibit at Villa Terrace displays pieces of Norse Pottery created during a re Journal of American Art Pottery Association, ,Art more
Sep 24, 2008 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Pixar Returns with WALL-E
Starting with Toy Story, Pixar Studio has produced the best animated feature films for mainstream audiences since the days when Walt Disney was young. Pixar’s animation was always fluid and executed with pioneering technology, but that would matt.. more
Jun 27, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Eliot Mess
I’m Art Kumbalek and man ohmanischewitz what a world, ain’a? So I just now he Crossing state lines? ,Art for Art's Sake more
Mar 12, 2008 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Up and Away
The rules in Hollywood for animated movies are that good animals come from adorable species and children are the primary audience, despite rote efforts at adult double-entendres. Social criticism is masked, muted and aimed at easy targets. Pixar .. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood