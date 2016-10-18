RSS

Pj Harvey

twim_teaganandsarabypamelalittky.jpg.jpe

Photo by PamelaLittky

A busy week brings Bryan Cranston, Brand New, Widespread Panic and Tegan and Sara through town. more

Oct 18, 2016 3:47 PM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage6470.jpe

PJ Harvey’s seventh album, Let England Shake, is her grand statement about war and its psychological toll on her homeland. For a grand statement, though, it’s mighty ambiguous. In a girlish, incongruously chipper voice, Harvey sings about the horr.. more

Feb 15, 2011 2:48 PM On Music

blogimage6470.jpe

Sometimes the venue makes all the difference. When Cursive toured through Milwaukee in 200 13 Songs ,Concert Reviews more

May 8, 2009 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES