This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 20-26
A busy week brings Bryan Cranston, Brand New, Widespread Panic and Tegan and Sara through town. more
Oct 18, 2016 3:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
PJ Harvey's "Let England Shake"
PJ Harvey’s seventh album, Let England Shake, is her grand statement about war and its psychological toll on her homeland. For a grand statement, though, it’s mighty ambiguous. In a girlish, incongruously chipper voice, Harvey sings about the horr.. more
Feb 15, 2011 2:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Cursive w/ P.O.S. and John the Savage @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Sometimes the venue makes all the difference. When Cursive toured through Milwaukee in 200 13 Songs ,Concert Reviews more
May 8, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
