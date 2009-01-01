RSS
Plagerism
Plagerism Bravery Plagerism? The Bravery Apes U2.
I never would have noticed this had it not been for a fluke on Milwaukee radio today, but I think I just discovered a way Bono could further pad his pockets should he ever begin to feel strapped. FM 102.1 played a stripped-down, in-studio recordin.. more
Jan 1, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Plagiarism Weekly
Aug 7, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Visions of the City
Whenphotography's advent eclipsed pen and ink as a means of ,Art more
May 27, 2008 12:00 AM Angelina Krahn Visual Arts 1 Comments
Incurable Despair
You’re on Earth, there’s no cure for that,” bellows Michael Corkins, pla Endgame. ,Theater more
Mar 26, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Theater
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!