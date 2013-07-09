RSS

Plaid Tidings

U.S. District JudgeWilliam Conley did the right thing in temporarily halting Act 37's requirement thatdoctors who perform abortions have admitting privileges at hospitals within 30miles of their clinic.In his order, Conley found that th.. more

Jul 9, 2013 6:18 PM Daily Dose

The Peninsula Players have been nothing if not willing to try new things over their many, many years in Door County's Fish Creek. The upcoming season, which runs June 11th through October 20th features a few real promising gems…Saloon this Wis.. more

May 23, 2013 11:00 AM Theater

In 1977, Neil SImon (who is primarily known as a playwright) had a film open. That is to say, he wrote the screenplay to The Goodbye Girl. Some time later in 1993, The Goodbye Girl was adapted into a stage musical. Twenty years later, that music.. more

May 19, 2013 11:00 AM Theater

Sometimes it takes a big, splashy musical with a huge set and a tremendous number of highly-paid performers. And sometimes all it takes is the right person telling stories. Whether you'r paying $50 to see some big touring broadway show or $50 to .. more

Apr 18, 2013 11:00 AM Theater

Recording at an almost impossible pace, Gucci Mane reinvented himself in 2009 as the ultimate mixtape rapper, releasing more than a half dozen mixtapes that year, including several essential ones that made a case for him as one of the most inventi.. more

Apr 2, 2013 5:00 PM On Music

Imagination Theatre of Germantown is staging a production of the classic Neil Simon comedy Barefoot In The Park this month. The early '60s romantic comedy was one of Simon's earliest stage plays and certainly his first big success on the stage. A .. more

Mar 31, 2013 11:00 AM Theater

Mar 4, 2013 8:00 PM On Music

The singing quartet in the Skylight Opera Theatre’s Plaid Tidings won’t let the fact that they were killed in a car crash in the 1960s stop them from putting on the TV Christmas special they’ve always dreamed of. Getting past the ,Today more

Jan 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

