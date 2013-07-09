Plaid Tidings
Wisconsin’s Anti-Abortion Bills: The National Connection
U.S. District JudgeWilliam Conley did the right thing in temporarily halting Act 37's requirement thatdoctors who perform abortions have admitting privileges at hospitals within 30miles of their clinic.In his order, Conley found that th.. more
Jul 9, 2013 6:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Peninsula Players New Season Is Almost All Premiers
The Peninsula Players have been nothing if not willing to try new things over their many, many years in Door County's Fish Creek. The upcoming season, which runs June 11th through October 20th features a few real promising gems…Saloon this Wis.. more
May 23, 2013 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Auditions for THE GOODBYE GIRL
In 1977, Neil SImon (who is primarily known as a playwright) had a film open. That is to say, he wrote the screenplay to The Goodbye Girl. Some time later in 1993, The Goodbye Girl was adapted into a stage musical. Twenty years later, that music.. more
May 19, 2013 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Seth Rudetsky At the Marcus Center
Sometimes it takes a big, splashy musical with a huge set and a tremendous number of highly-paid performers. And sometimes all it takes is the right person telling stories. Whether you'r paying $50 to see some big touring broadway show or $50 to .. more
Apr 18, 2013 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Gucci Mane's Concert Thursday Has Been Canceled Because He's in Jail
Recording at an almost impossible pace, Gucci Mane reinvented himself in 2009 as the ultimate mixtape rapper, releasing more than a half dozen mixtapes that year, including several essential ones that made a case for him as one of the most inventi.. more
Apr 2, 2013 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Barefoot In The Park In Germantown
Imagination Theatre of Germantown is staging a production of the classic Neil Simon comedy Barefoot In The Park this month. The early '60s romantic comedy was one of Simon's earliest stage plays and certainly his first big success on the stage. A .. more
Mar 31, 2013 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee Has a "Rat Pack Meets Brat Pack" Radio Station Now
Mar 4, 2013 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Plaid Tidings
The singing quartet in the Skylight Opera Theatre’s Plaid Tidings won’t let the fact that they were killed in a car crash in the 1960s stop them from putting on the TV Christmas special they’ve always dreamed of. Getting past the ,Today more
Jan 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
