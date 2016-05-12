The Playground
Daniel Burkholder/The Playground to Hold Third ‘Scenic Route: MKE’
Daniel Burkholder/The Playground will hold the thirdinstallment of their Scenic Route: MKE performanceseries on May 15.The once-per-season performance series is directed by DanielBurkholder and was created in collaboration .. more
May 12, 2016 3:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Daniel Burkholder/The PlayGround’s Scenic Route: MKE (4.0) | Musings: Dreams of Nature vs. Industry
Scenic Route: MKE (4.0) features a stellar cast including Daniel and Andrea Burkholder, Dani Kuepper, Joseph Pitalek and Jenni Reinke. On Saturday, Oct. 10, ticket holders will be informed exactly where to meet the dancers at 9:30 a.m. on S... more
Oct 6, 2015 7:03 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
In this reboot, when Freddy Krueger murders sleeping teens in their dreams, the killings materialize in the waking world. To stay alive, these latest teens must remain awake, employing creative strategies to do so. The new Elm Street gang c... more
Oct 11, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies