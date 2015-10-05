Playstation 3

RSS

How Bad is Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 5? Why Did Microsoft Buy Havok? How Important is VR to Gran Turismo 7? Just Listen. We'll Tell You.

Oct 5, 2015 4:10 PM Video Games are Dumb

VR is just around the corner! But do you care? Are video game voice actors going on strike? Is NBA 2K16's story mode kind of creepy? Listen to find out! Or don't! Whatever man!

Sep 28, 2015 1:46 PM Video Games are Dumb

The following review is spoiler free!  Enjoy!Somewhere between Visual Novel and Point-and-Click Adventure lies Everybody’s Gone To The Rapture. Forgoing interactive obstacles for a deep and engaging narrative, Rapture’s focus is placed squarely in.. more

Aug 18, 2015 3:50 PM Video Games are Dumb

Xbox Distances Itself From 3rd Party Exclusives, Ouya Gets Bought Out, and the First NX Title May Have Been Announced!

Aug 10, 2015 3:04 PM Video Games are Dumb

Close your eyes. Picture an enormous enclosed soccer field. Now imagine the players are rocket powered cars. This is Rocket League.Silly? Most certainly. Stupid? To a degree. But Rocket League’s bombastic rendition of the world’s most popular spor.. more

Aug 4, 2015 5:25 AM Video Games are Dumb

Xbox Distances Itself From 3rd Party Exclusives, Ouya Gets Bought Out, and the First NX Title May Have Been Announced!

Aug 3, 2015 3:06 PM Video Games are Dumb

There’s really nothing else quite like E3. Sure, Comic Con and South By Southwest’s announcements might have more mainstream appeal. But for video game fans, E3 is a three day holiday of back to back surprises and reveals.. It’s where hopes are re.. more

Jun 22, 2015 3:27 PM Video Games are Dumb

A Labor Day treat for local sports fans: The Milwaukee Brewers play a rare Monday afternoon game against the St. Louis Cardinals. more

Sep 6, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Lee “Scratch” Perry was one of the most distinctive voices to emerge from reggae and an innovator in dub, the echo-laden, studio-generated island music offshoot. Revelation continues Perry’s journey through stream-of-consciousness Rasta more

Aug 23, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Herbie Hancock emerged as one of the great pianists of the post-bop era while supporting Miles Davis. By the ’70s, Hancock was a respected solo artist and leader of the jazz-fusion movement, recording the 1973 masterwork Head Hunters more

Aug 20, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

We’re still feeling the effects of the intense storm of July 22-23, when many neighborhoods and homes were flooded by up to 9 inches of rain in a very short span of time.Since the storm, many myths have circulated about what happened, what ... more

Aug 18, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE 10 Comments

The great South African actor Andre Huguenet (Kenneth Albers) is dying of unimportance, a classical performer at the end of his career. But the lessons he teaches the playwright (David Daniel) in Athol Fugard’s Exits and Entrances, which op... more

Aug 18, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

Carrot Top may be one of the most hated comedians of his generation, but you’ve got to give him credit for this: He’s in on the joke. The red-headed prop comic’s shtick relies heavily on self-deprecating humor, and he hasn’t been s more

Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

