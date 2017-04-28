Pleasure Thief
Scenes From Arte Para Todos's Opening Night in Walker's Point
Pleasure Thief, Siren, Shle Berry, Tontine Ensemble and others led a night of stunning performances for the festival's 2017 kickoff. more
Apr 28, 2017 9:55 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
a Milwaukee's "Chapter 1" Compilation Spotlights Women Musicians
In a couple of weekends, the Cocoon Room in Riverwest willhost the inaugural Riverwest FemFest, a two night celebration of women artistsand musicians, with proceeds benefiting the Milwaukee Women’s Center, a shelteraiding women (and men and c.. more
Jan 9, 2015 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Broadminded: Science and Surplus
The latest show from the all-woman comedy troupe Broadminded, Science and Surplus explores the comical side of contemporary science and technology. Among other things, the group examines how technology affects relationships and more
Jun 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee