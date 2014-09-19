RSS

Looking tocommune with nature? Looking to impress a potential mate with your artisticprowess? Looking to boost your vitamin D intake? Looking to kill time thisSunday (September 21) from 8:30-5:00 p.m.?A One-Day Plein-AirWorkshop with .. more

Sep 19, 2014 2:56 AM Visual Arts

TheYouth Theatre Company of Plymouth,Wisconsin celebrates our fair state next month with a stage presentationfeaturing 30 youth and adults from the Plymouth area. Badger Talesis billed as “a celebration of all that is Wisconsin in both story a.. more

Jun 2, 2014 11:25 AM Theater

A revolution is coming—and the only platform needed is a runway. The fourth annual Fashion Revolution takes it to the catwalk this weekend in a celebration of regional designers.This year’s event will expose the remarkable creations of 12 M... more

Apr 28, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

David Caruso’s career is the culmination of everything he’s done thus far in life. Intimately involved in theater while growing up, he went on to become the youngest editor of his high-school newspaper, and then studied visual communication... more

Mar 30, 2010 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

The advent of new technology and the pace of modern life have affected how we encounter objects of historical or aesthetic interest-not to mention the amount of time and consideration we're willing to de,Art more

Nov 10, 2008 12:00 AM Visual Arts

Bob Dylan’s voice hasn’t been pretty for decades, but it’s seldom been as downright grotesque as it is on his first Christmas album, I’ll Be Home For Christmas. Here he sings in a phlegmy growl that makes Tom Waits sound like Harry Connick Jr. At .. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM On Music

