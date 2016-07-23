Poet'S Monday
Alt-Rock Musical Drama at Poet’s Monday
Poet’s Monday has been a steady home to a dizzying variety of different styles of thought and performance over the years. The venerable open mic/featured performer venue has been around for over thirty years, surviving the shut-down of a c.. more
Jul 23, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Channel Zero In Riverwest
It’s not often that I have legitimate opportunity to mention Poet’s Monday in this theatre blog . . . but fortune has allowed me to mention it twice now in a one-week timeframe. (My wife and I met at the poetry venue, so there’s a soft place ins.. more
Mar 26, 2012 11:50 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Bucks vs. Lakers
The Milwaukee Bucks take on the L.A. Lakers tonight at a 7 p.m. home game. The first 10,000 fans 21 and older will take home a Bucks schedule pen. more
Nov 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
A Czar is Born
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitzwhat a world, ain’a? So listen, the A SCENE I: ,Art for Art's Sake more
Sep 23, 2009 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Checking-In With The Stage Poets
I can’t find any proof of it, but I’m pretty sure locally-bred nonlinear intellectual Matt Cook once said that DaVinci had invented a working helicopter long before they’d ever come up with a practical airplane. I don’t know if this is true and I .. more
Aug 31, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Immersion in Film
Immersion in Film In a new exhibit at the Haggerty Museum of Art, titled “Stop. Look. Listen: An Exhibition of Video Works,” more than a dozen international video artists challenge society’s perception,Art more
Oct 24, 2008 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts 2 Comments