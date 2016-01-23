Poetry Slam
Cup of Tea Poetry Slam at 3041 NORTH
They’re still doing poetry slams. (The poets.) Kind of a strange realization for me. The competition over verse, passion and the spoken word elegantly pushed through a microphone continues in various places. My wife and I met years ago at an.. more
Jan 23, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Issue of the Week: Scott Walker’s Criminal County Budget
Once again, Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker has proposed a technically illegal budget that only balances in his fantasies. Last year, Walker’s budget included $32 million in employee wage and benefits concessions that had never been... more
Oct 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments
Vintage, Verse, Vanilla and a Vulture
The Boulevard Theatre’s fundraiser last night was well-attended. I’d made my way to the former Schwartz's on KK for Boulevard's Vintage, Verse and Vanilla having been given the opportunity to perform as part of the evening of poetry following food.. more
Jun 2, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater