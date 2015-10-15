Point Brewery
Ward’s House of Prime and Point Brewery Team Up to Create Point Burger Bar
Ward’s House of Prime Owner and Operator Brian Ward has partnered with Stevens Point Brewery to create Point Burger Bar, a build-a-burger and craft beer restaurant set to open Nov. 11 on Milwauke,Dining Preview more
Oct 15, 2015 12:45 AM Amanda Sullivan Dining Preview
Summertime Beer and Food Events in Full Gear
It's definitely summer in Milwaukee. There are about a millionbeer, wine and cocktail events coming up, and the beer gardens are hopping. Thefirst big beer festival of the summer season is also coming June 20, theWisconsin Beer Lover's Festival.. more
Jun 11, 2015 7:43 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Eric Blowtorch and the Welders
Recording primarily to vinyl, with 7-inch singles his preferred medium, Milwaukee reggae enthusiast Eric Blowtorch has released a slew of well-received singles over the last couple years, some of them featuring reggae legends like Prince more
Jul 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee