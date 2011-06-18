RSS

Police Chief Edward Flynn

The venerable Peninsula Players have more to offer than quality theatre in a comfortable space. The theatre beautifully integrates the wooded landscape of Fish Creek, Wisconsin with a well-designed space. In operation since 1935, the summer thea.. more

Jun 18, 2011 2:19 AM Around MKE

blogimage6695.jpe

Milwaukee "American Idol" contestant Naima Adedapo was eliminated from the program as part of a double-elimination on last night's program. The writing had been on the wall for weeks: The judges seemed to have cooled on Adedapo since picking her t.. more

May 10, 2011 1:30 PM On Music

We have all known otherwise highly intelligent people of sound judgment who make absolute Milwaukee Journal Sentinel ,Taking Liberties more

Jun 24, 2009 12:00 AM Taking Liberties

There’s nothing like a serial killerto stir a little community excitement. And as l Pretty Woman ,Taking Liberties more

May 27, 2009 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 1 Comments

Milwaukee Police Chief Edward Flynntestified before Congress that more federal funding for local policedepartments would not only stimulate the economy, but also reducepoverty. ,Taking Liberties more

May 20, 2009 12:00 AM Taking Liberties

SOCIAL UPDATES