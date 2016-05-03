Politifact
Milwaukee Needs a Balanced and Fair Daily Newspaper
There are many people who no longer believe the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is anywhere near being balanced and fair in its reporting and editorials. After listening to complaints about the paper for many years and suggestions for its improv... more
May 3, 2016 2:28 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 1 Comments
Setting the Record Straight: Is It Time for Journal Sentinel’s Politifact To Try To Be Fair?
Milwaukee’s transit system’s fares are in the top nationally. That squares with state Sen. Chris Larson’s claim that MCTS’ fares are “among the highest fares in the nation.” more
Dec 29, 2015 9:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 3 Comments
Scott Walker and the Media
The irony of Gov. Scott Walker’s escalating war on his home state media is it’s the softest, friendliest, least critical press he’s likely to face from now on outside of those blithering fools at Fox. more
Jul 28, 2015 9:39 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 4 Comments
Did Walker’s Budget Cuts Affect Crime?
We’re back with the latest installment of You Be the Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the carefully worded claim to break down the issues more
Oct 29, 2014 11:59 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 7 Comments
Covering Up Real Political Facts
At the 2012 Democratic Convention in Charlotte, N.C., I attended a taping of “The Daily Show” where Jon Stewart asked veteran television reporter Tom Brokaw a question I’ve remembered ever since. more
Oct 29, 2014 12:13 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 16 Comments
Does Wisconsin Have a Work Problem?
We’re back with the latest installment of You Be the Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the carefully worded claim to break more
Oct 21, 2014 11:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 38 Comments
Is Wisconsin ‘Dead Last’ in Midwest Jobs or Not?
We’re back with the latest installment of You Be the Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the carefully worded claim to break more
Oct 8, 2014 1:40 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 14 Comments
Does Mary Burke ‘Unequivocally’ Support Obamacare?
We’re back with the latest installment of You Be the Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the carefully worded claim to break more
Sep 30, 2014 8:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 8 Comments
Walker Won’t Reach His Jobs Goal
Welcome back to You Be The Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the carefully worded claim to break down the issues more
Sep 24, 2014 2:23 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments
Walker’s Budget Deficit
We’re back with the latest installment of You Be The Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the more
Sep 17, 2014 2:08 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments
Did Walker Put $100 Million in Worker-Training Programs?
Welcome to the second installment of You Be The Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the more
Aug 28, 2014 3:02 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 11 Comments
The ‘Shepherd Express’ is Introducing a New Column: You Be The Judge
With the primary election behind us, campaigns and politicians in Wisconsin are racing toward the general election in November. So if you thought the TV and print more
Aug 20, 2014 1:22 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 9 Comments
Right-Wing Tiger Eats Scott Walker
President John F. Kennedy warned emerging foreign leaders about turning to political tyranny, saying: “Those who foolishly sought power by riding the back of the tiger ended up inside. more
Jun 26, 2014 12:50 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 8 Comments
Democratic Candidate for Governor Mary Burke Makes Her Case
With a little more than six months left in the race for Wisconsin governor, Democratic candidate Mary Burke has been crisscrossing the state to introduce herself and her plan to turn around more
Apr 30, 2014 1:10 AM Louis Fortis News Features
Walker Is Responsible for the State's Economic Disaster
We’ve known for a long time Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s re-election may very well be determined by how successfully he can explain away the complete disaster he has made of more
Dec 23, 2013 9:57 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Not Such a Bright Light
Only in the narrow, dimly lighted minds of those in control of today's Republican Party... more
Aug 14, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 8 Comments
PolitiFact and PolitiFiction
With unverified and intentionally confusing state jobs numbers magically surfacing in the closing week... more
May 22, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 9 Comments
Marketing Candidates for the Wisconsin Recall Elections
Steve Eichenbaum put together the advertising campaign that propelled underdog state Sen. Russ Feingold... more
Feb 22, 2012 12:00 AM Louis Fortis News Features 4 Comments
Setting the Record Straight: PolitiFact or PolitiFiction?
What is “fact” and what is “opinion”? Well, sometimes it depends on your point of view. Reporters for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel or The New York Times will tell you they report “facts” while the editorial board writes “opinion ... more
