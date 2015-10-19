RSS

Polonez

Cabaret Milwaukee returns at the end of the month with its second episode of The Jealous Revolver. The original retro show features host Richard Howling presenting a series of segments in the spirit of old-time radio. The full period drama.. more

Oct 19, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

diningout.jpg.jpe

The world keeps changing, yet without continuity, we’d be lost. The secret to a successful business often comes down to harmonizing change with familiarity. Take Google, still the ready reference of the Internet Age but still adding new lin... more

Nov 12, 2013 11:42 PM Dining Preview

Imagine a room full of parents, toddlers and other assorted kids. There's no furniture really. Everyone is sitting down on blankets. Kids are milling about. Some may or may not be engaged in crafts. It's kind of a pleasant chaos for any parent ... more

Oct 31, 2012 5:15 AM Theater

diningso_polonez_b.jpg.jpe

Given the city’s immigrant history, there are surprisingly few Polish restaurants in the area. One of them is the pleasing Polonez (4016 S. Packard Ave., St. Francis), which is owned by George and Aleksandra Burzynski, natives of Poland. Th... more

Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage17732.jpe

Fish fries are a remarkably rigid local tradition. Reluctant to mess with a proven favorite, restaurants take few liberties with their Friday specials, so diners will find essentially the same meal regardless of where they go: fish, rye bre... more

Feb 16, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage12140.jpe

Along with Crocus, Polonez is among the last Polish restaurants on the South Side of Milwaukee County, an area once dominated by Poles. Although it is a little off the normal dining path, tucked into a largely residential St. Francis neighb... more

Sep 8, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Polonez 4016S. Packard Ave., St. Francis 414-482-0080 ,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more

Nov 15, 2009 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2009

blogimage4382.jpe

AlthoughMilwaukee’s Polish-American population remains large, Polishrestaurants have dwindled. The one with the nicest setting, Polonez(4016 S. Packard Ave.), is located in a quiet residential ne,Dining Out more

Nov 5, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage3266.jpe

Listed are some of the area’s most celebrated ethnic fish fries, which include those The Britinn ,Eat/Drink more

Aug 13, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage2575.jpe

Formanyyears Polonez was a charming anachronism, a restaurant housed in awarren of little rooms that gave dining there the feel of a casualget-together in someone’s timeworn South Side flat. After leaving itsSouth Sixth Street home near S... more

Jun 20, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview 4 Comments

The Taliban is, among other things, an enemy of culture. Before its rule ended in Afghanistan, the fantatical movement dynamited centuries-old Buddhist rock carvings and outlawed music. According to legend, they tried to exterminate birds because.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM I Hate Hollywood

SOCIAL UPDATES