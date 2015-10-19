Polonez
The Jealous Revolver Returns to the Brumder
Cabaret Milwaukee returns at the end of the month with its second episode of The Jealous Revolver. The original retro show features host Richard Howling presenting a series of segments in the spirit of old-time radio. The full period drama.. more
Oct 19, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Something New at Polonez
The world keeps changing, yet without continuity, we’d be lost. The secret to a successful business often comes down to harmonizing change with familiarity. Take Google, still the ready reference of the Internet Age but still adding new lin... more
Nov 12, 2013 11:42 PM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
Red Riding Hoodie: Welcome to Bug In A Rug At Sunset
Imagine a room full of parents, toddlers and other assorted kids. There's no furniture really. Everyone is sitting down on blankets. Kids are milling about. Some may or may not be engaged in crafts. It's kind of a pleasant chaos for any parent ... more
Oct 31, 2012 5:15 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Dine and Dance at Polonez
Given the city’s immigrant history, there are surprisingly few Polish restaurants in the area. One of them is the pleasing Polonez (4016 S. Packard Ave., St. Francis), which is owned by George and Aleksandra Burzynski, natives of Poland. Th... more
Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Milwaukee-Area Restaurants Reinventing the Fish Fry
Fish fries are a remarkably rigid local tradition. Reluctant to mess with a proven favorite, restaurants take few liberties with their Friday specials, so diners will find essentially the same meal regardless of where they go: fish, rye bre... more
Feb 16, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Polonez: New Menu, Same Great Experience
Along with Crocus, Polonez is among the last Polish restaurants on the South Side of Milwaukee County, an area once dominated by Poles. Although it is a little off the normal dining path, tucked into a largely residential St. Francis neighb... more
Sep 8, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
Milwaukee's Best Polish Restaurant
Polonez 4016S. Packard Ave., St. Francis 414-482-0080 ,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 15, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser Best of Milwaukee 2009
Short Orders (Polonez)
AlthoughMilwaukee’s Polish-American population remains large, Polishrestaurants have dwindled. The one with the nicest setting, Polonez(4016 S. Packard Ave.), is located in a quiet residential ne,Dining Out more
Nov 5, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
World-Wide Fish Fry
Listed are some of the area’s most celebrated ethnic fish fries, which include those The Britinn ,Eat/Drink more
Aug 13, 2008 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview
Polish Fish Fry
Formanyyears Polonez was a charming anachronism, a restaurant housed in awarren of little rooms that gave dining there the feel of a casualget-together in someone’s timeworn South Side flat. After leaving itsSouth Sixth Street home near S... more
Jun 20, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview 4 Comments
Afghan Star
The Taliban is, among other things, an enemy of culture. Before its rule ended in Afghanistan, the fantatical movement dynamited centuries-old Buddhist rock carvings and outlawed music. According to legend, they tried to exterminate birds because.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood