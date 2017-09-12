Portrait Society Gallery
Whitefish Bay Meets the Sea-Going Dilemma Fish in 'The Art of Dr. Seuss'
Whitefish Bay’s Gallery 505 displays a rare collection of the paintings and sculpture of Dr. Seuss, “The Art of Dr. Seuss," Sept. 14-17. There is a special opening reception from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14. The Jewish Museum Milwauke... more
Sep 12, 2017 1:35 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Milwaukee Artists 'Drawn' to Portrait Society Exhibit
A review of “Drawn Out," an exhibit at Portrait Society Gallery featuring drawings by Todd Mrozinski, Melissa Lee Johnson and Adolph Rosenblatt along with the On the Wing project. more
May 23, 2017 2:14 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Brent Budsberg and Shana McCaw Catch Moments in Time at Portrait Society
“McCaw and Budsberg: The Cleft and Shimmering Hour," featuring works by collaborative artists Brent Budsberg and Shana McCaw, as well as “Ideal State," featuring paintings by Robert Lahmann, continue through March 26 at Portrait Socie... more
Mar 14, 2017 1:48 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Two Exhibits Open at Portrait Society Gallery
“The Cleft and Shimmering Hour” and “Ideal State” exhibitions run at the Portrait Society Gallery, Jan. 13-Mar. 26; “Film Noir and Technicolor Characters” is on display at Timothy Cobb Fine Arts through Feb. 3; and “The Biennial Ke... more
Jan 10, 2017 2:54 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
‘Good Morning, Milwaukee,’ Empire Fish and Art Elkon
“The Faces of a Fish Empire,” “Blyth Meier: Good Morning, Milwaukee” and “A Social Forever: Art Elkon” continue through Nov. 6 at Portrait Society Gallery, 207 E. Buffalo St., Fifth Floor. more
Oct 18, 2016 2:16 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Milwaukee Faces (and Facades) at Portrait Society Gallery
The fall line-up at Portrait Society Gallery celebrates local shutterbugs and the unusual pockets of Milwaukee they immortalize. This week, two exhibitions supplement the recently unveiled “Faces of a Fish Empire,” a posthumous exhibitio... more
Sep 6, 2016 3:17 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
More Interesting than Realism
When you walk into the art exhibition “Agency, Industry, Infinity” at Portrait Society Gallery (showing now through May 28), you feel the immediate impact of color, texture and strange dislocation. more
May 10, 2016 3:01 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Person, Noun, Photograph
Through March 19, the Portrait Society Gallery features “A Person is a Noun” featuring photography by Tom Bamberger and Lois Bielefeld, as well as a vido and sound installation by Ted Brusubardis. This exploration of contemporary portrai... more
Jan 26, 2016 3:01 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Gallery Night and Day Sets Bar High for 2016
Friday and Saturday, Jan. 22-23, is 2016’s inaugural Gallery Night and Day. The 35 participating venues around the Downtown area are setting the bar high with exhibitions of local and general int,Art more
Jan 19, 2016 5:02 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
The Dream Logic of Fred Stonehouse
“Fred Stonehouse: The Promise of Distant Things,” from Sept. 26-Jan. 17 at the Museum of Wisconsin Art, juxtaposes work dating back to 1992 with new, never-displayed pieces. At 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, Fred will discuss his work an... more
Sep 22, 2015 9:04 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Sexpress Podcast: Back In the Saddle
This week in the Sexpress Podcast: Answering a listener's question about how to get back in the saddle after a traumatic experience. To hear your questions answered on a subsequent episode, send them to Sexpress@Shepex.com. more
Sep 16, 2015 3:57 PM Tyler Menz, Liz Ziner Sexpress
Escape into ‘WIS-CON-SIN’
The Portrait Society Gallery’s “WIS-CON-SIN” exhibit spans three centuries of work by Wisconsin photographers J. Shimon, J. Lindemann, Eugene Von Bruenchenhein and Charles Van Schaick. more
Jul 21, 2015 8:06 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Who’s Buying Art?
Six Milwaukee art gallery owners answer the question: Who’s buying art? more
Jun 30, 2015 7:55 PM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
Portrait Society Gallery Picks Portraits of Society in ‘Wis-Con-Sin’
For “Wis-Con-Sin: Eugene Von Bruenchenhein, J. Shimon & J. Lindemann, Charles Van Schaick,” the Portrait Society Gallery has assembled approximately 75 photographs from four Wisconsin artists that date from the 1880s to the present. The ... more
Jun 9, 2015 8:05 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Francisco Salas at Portrait Society and Walker’s Point Center for the Arts
The work of Wisconsin artist Rafael Francisco Salas is presented in two exhibitions, at Portrait Society Gallery and Walker’s Point Center for the Arts. more
Apr 21, 2015 7:46 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
'12th Wave Utopia' and 'Wasted Days and Wasted Nights' at Portrait Society Gallery
Two new exhibitions open in the Third Ward’s Portrait Society Gallery on Friday, March 20. In 12th WaveUtopia , Shane Walsh hasturned out a suite of works whose vocabulary is comprised of varying tones andtextures of black, white and gray. The .. more
Mar 17, 2015 9:50 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
2014 in Review
A look back at 2014’s top art exhibits in Milwaukee. more
Dec 30, 2014 9:23 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts 2 Comments
Boris and Doris On the Town
Boris and Doris attended Milwaukee events, including a Native American Heritage Month dinner at Potawatomi and Third Friday Gallery Night in the Marshall Building in the Third Ward. more
Nov 26, 2014 11:50 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Seductive Summer at Portrait Society
“Summer Art Orgy” at Portrait Society Gallery is playful, exuberant, sensual and lives up to its seductive title. The exhibition unfolds theatrically in a series of three solo more
Aug 13, 2014 6:22 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
What’s on Your Shelf?
Portrait Society Gallery is not a big space but it tends to happily sprawl. Its current configuration reaches out with tentacle arms into hallways and before you know it more
Jun 4, 2014 5:06 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts