gallery505drsuess.jpg.jpe

Whitefish Bay’s Gallery 505 displays a rare collection of the paintings and sculpture of Dr. Seuss, “The Art of Dr. Seuss," Sept. 14-17. There is a special opening reception from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14. The Jewish Museum Milwauke... more

Sep 12, 2017 1:35 PM Visual Arts

artreview_portraitsociety_c.jpg.jpe

A review of “Drawn Out," an exhibit at Portrait Society Gallery featuring drawings by Todd Mrozinski, Melissa Lee Johnson and Adolph Rosenblatt along with the On the Wing project. more

May 23, 2017 2:14 PM Visual Arts

artreviewportraitscoiety.jpg.jpe

“McCaw and Budsberg: The Cleft and Shimmering Hour," featuring works by collaborative artists Brent Budsberg and Shana McCaw, as well as “Ideal State," featuring paintings by Robert Lahmann, continue through March 26 at Portrait Socie... more

Mar 14, 2017 1:48 PM Visual Arts

artpreview_portraitsociety_a.jpg.jpe

“The Cleft and Shimmering Hour” and “Ideal State” exhibitions run at the Portrait Society Gallery, Jan. 13-Mar. 26; “Film Noir and Technicolor Characters” is on display at Timothy Cobb Fine Arts through Feb. 3; and “The Biennial Ke... more

Jan 10, 2017 2:54 PM Visual Arts

artreview_portraitsociety_a.jpg.jpe

“The Faces of a Fish Empire,” “Blyth Meier: Good Morning, Milwaukee” and “A Social Forever: Art Elkon” continue through Nov. 6 at Portrait Society Gallery, 207 E. Buffalo St., Fifth Floor. more

Oct 18, 2016 2:16 PM Visual Arts

artpreview_portraitsociety_a.jpg.jpe

The fall line-up at Portrait Society Gallery celebrates local shutterbugs and the unusual pockets of Milwaukee they immortalize. This week, two exhibitions supplement the recently unveiled “Faces of a Fish Empire,” a posthumous exhibitio... more

Sep 6, 2016 3:17 PM Visual Arts

artreview_portraitsociety_a.jpg.jpe

When you walk into the art exhibition “Agency, Industry, Infinity” at Portrait Society Gallery (showing now through May 28), you feel the immediate impact of color, texture and strange dislocation. more

May 10, 2016 3:01 PM Visual Arts

artreview_portraitsociety_b.jpg.jpe

Through March 19, the Portrait Society Gallery features “A Person is a Noun” featuring photography by Tom Bamberger and Lois Bielefeld, as well as a vido and sound installation by Ted Brusubardis. This exploration of contemporary portrai... more

Jan 26, 2016 3:01 PM Visual Arts

artpreview_portraitsociety.jpg.jpe

Friday and Saturday, Jan. 22-23, is 2016’s inaugural Gallery Night and Day. The 35 participating venues around the Downtown area are setting the bar high with exhibitions of local and general int,Art more

Jan 19, 2016 5:02 PM Visual Arts

artpre.jpg.jpe

“Fred Stonehouse: The Promise of Distant Things,” from Sept. 26-Jan. 17 at the Museum of Wisconsin Art, juxtaposes work dating back to 1992 with new, never-displayed pieces. At 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, Fred will discuss his work an... more

Sep 22, 2015 9:04 PM Visual Arts

This week in the Sexpress Podcast: Answering a listener's question about how to get back in the saddle after a traumatic experience. To hear your questions answered on a subsequent episode, send them to Sexpress@Shepex.com. more

Sep 16, 2015 3:57 PM , Sexpress

artrev.jpg.jpe

The Portrait Society Gallery’s “WIS-CON-SIN” exhibit spans three centuries of work by Wisconsin photographers J. Shimon, J. Lindemann, Eugene Von Bruenchenhein and Charles Van Schaick. more

Jul 21, 2015 8:06 PM Visual Arts

a+egateway_buyingart_1.jpg.jpe

Six Milwaukee art gallery owners answer the question: Who’s buying art? more

Jun 30, 2015 7:55 PM A&E Feature

artpreview_portraitsociety_a (1).jpg.jpe

For “Wis-Con-Sin: Eugene Von Bruenchenhein, J. Shimon & J. Lindemann, Charles Van Schaick,” the Portrait Society Gallery has assembled approximately 75 photographs from four Wisconsin artists that date from the 1880s to the present. The ... more

Jun 9, 2015 8:05 PM Visual Arts

artreview_portraitsociety.jpg.jpe

The work of Wisconsin artist Rafael Francisco Salas is presented in two exhibitions, at Portrait Society Gallery and Walker’s Point Center for the Arts. more

Apr 21, 2015 7:46 PM Visual Arts

mkearts_shanewalsh.jpg.jpe

Two new exhibitions open in the Third Ward’s Portrait Society Gallery on Friday, March 20. In 12th WaveUtopia , Shane Walsh hasturned out a suite of works whose vocabulary is comprised of varying tones andtextures of black, white and gray. The .. more

Mar 17, 2015 9:50 PM Visual Arts

artreview_villaterrace_tellmeastory.jpg.jpe

A look back at 2014’s top art exhibits in Milwaukee. more

Dec 30, 2014 9:23 PM Visual Arts 2 Comments

Boris and Doris attended Milwaukee events, including a Native American Heritage Month dinner at Potawatomi and Third Friday Gallery Night in the Marshall Building in the Third Ward. more

Nov 26, 2014 11:50 AM Around MKE

artrev.jpg.jpe

“Summer Art Orgy” at Portrait Society Gallery is playful, exuberant, sensual and lives up to its seductive title. The exhibition unfolds theatrically in a series of three solo more

Aug 13, 2014 6:22 PM Visual Arts

art.jpg.jpe

Portrait Society Gallery is not a big space but it tends to happily sprawl. Its current configuration reaches out with tentacle arms into hallways and before you know it more

Jun 4, 2014 5:06 PM Visual Arts

