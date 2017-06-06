Portugal. The Man
This Week in Milwaukee: June 8-14, 2017
PrideFest goes big, while several more Milwaukee outdoor events and concert series kick off their 2017 seasons. more
Jun 6, 2017 1:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Cage The Elephant Come Into Their Own
After two hit albums that were musical works-in-progress, the Kentucky-based band Cage The Elephant has hit its stride in recent years. The band’s produced a new album, Tell Me I’m Pretty, and will be performing at Milwaukee’s Eagle Ballroo... more
May 31, 2016 4:25 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Grouplove w/ Portugal. The Man and STRFKR @ The Rave
A concert promoted as “The Honda Civic Tour” immediately raises questions about the authenticity and relative coolness of the event. Is this going to be a legitimate musical experience, or just,Concert Reviews more
Aug 25, 2014 11:06 AM Nathaniel Scharping Concert Reviews