RSS

Posy Knight

coopperformancemilw.jpg.jpe

The unexpected. It’s one of the best things about a program of original theatrical shorts. You don’t know what to expect. The show begins. You don’t know what to expect. Then there’s a change in scenery. Then there’s another show where anything co.. more

Jun 9, 2017 4:32 PM Theater

allwrong.jpg.jpe

Cooperative Performance Milwaukee stages a dreamy dance about mistakes and struggles with aLL wRoNG. more

May 2, 2017 1:48 PM Theater

danceworks.jpg.jpe

The title says it all. Danceworks opened its summer DanceLAB with Get It Out There, a two-part presentation of 17 worthy short works of dance and performance art. more

Jun 21, 2016 3:17 PM Dance

danceworks.jpg.jpe

Danceworks opens its 2016 DanceLAB series with Get It Out There, a two-part show of 17 new works by established and emerging Milwaukee choreographers and performers, taking place in their Studio Theatre on June 18 and 19. more

Jun 14, 2016 3:28 PM Dance

samuel_beckett,_f11.jpg.jpe

Early next month, World’s Stage presents a program of short works by Samuel Beckett. The World’s Stage has been asked to work with students at Pius XI High School on a Theatre of the Absurd project which will include shorts by Beckett. Works on th.. more

Nov 19, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

curtains_thelizardking.jpg.jpe

Pop music icon Jim Morrison had passed away in Paris in 1971. Found among his belongings were a set of recordings of poetry, spoken words and music made by Morrison largely in Los Angeles in 1969. Inspired by these “lost tapes,” playwright Jay .. more

May 7, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

blogimage13680.jpe

The Hollowz didn’t intend for the lighthearted title of their debut album, Dreams of Sex and Flying, to be so ironic. The duo had conceived the title as a lark last year while kidding around on WMSE’s “Mad Kids” program, well befor more

Jan 26, 2011 12:00 AM Local Music

blogimage12223.jpe

Until his double-disc eighth album, Killer , went platinum two years ago, Kansas City hardcore rapper Tech N9ne struggled for recognition outside of underground circles. N9ne’s commercial success has only further catalyzed the more

Sep 17, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

Arcadia Publishing’s ongoing series of heavily illustrated booklets on local history continues with Milwaukee’s Early Architecture. With a firm grip on the city’s origins and growth, UWM art history major Megan Daniels succinctly chronic more

Jul 14, 2010 12:00 AM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES