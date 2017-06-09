Posy Knight
One Acts with Cooperative Performance Milwaukee
The unexpected. It’s one of the best things about a program of original theatrical shorts. You don’t know what to expect. The show begins. You don’t know what to expect. Then there’s a change in scenery. Then there’s another show where anything co.. more
Jun 9, 2017 4:32 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Cooperative Performance Milwaukee’s Satisfying Tumble Through Life’s Struggles
Cooperative Performance Milwaukee stages a dreamy dance about mistakes and struggles with aLL wRoNG. more
May 2, 2017 1:48 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
A Parade of New Performers ‘Get It Out There’
The title says it all. Danceworks opened its summer DanceLAB with Get It Out There, a two-part presentation of 17 worthy short works of dance and performance art. more
Jun 21, 2016 3:17 PM John Schneider Dance
Established Choreographers and Emerging Artists ‘Get It Out There’
Danceworks opens its 2016 DanceLAB series with Get It Out There, a two-part show of 17 new works by established and emerging Milwaukee choreographers and performers, taking place in their Studio Theatre on June 18 and 19. more
Jun 14, 2016 3:28 PM John Schneider Dance
Beckett with World’s Stage Next Month
Early next month, World’s Stage presents a program of short works by Samuel Beckett. The World’s Stage has been asked to work with students at Pius XI High School on a Theatre of the Absurd project which will include shorts by Beckett. Works on th.. more
Nov 19, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Jim Morrison’s Last Days This Coming September
Pop music icon Jim Morrison had passed away in Paris in 1971. Found among his belongings were a set of recordings of poetry, spoken words and music made by Morrison largely in Los Angeles in 1969. Inspired by these “lost tapes,” playwright Jay .. more
May 7, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Hollowz’s Tortured Hip-Hop
The Hollowz didn’t intend for the lighthearted title of their debut album, Dreams of Sex and Flying, to be so ironic. The duo had conceived the title as a lark last year while kidding around on WMSE’s “Mad Kids” program, well befor more
Jan 26, 2011 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Tech N9ne w/ E-40, Jay Rock, Glasses Malone, Krizz Kaliko
Until his double-disc eighth album, Killer , went platinum two years ago, Kansas City hardcore rapper Tech N9ne struggled for recognition outside of underground circles. N9ne’s commercial success has only further catalyzed the more
Sep 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Milwaukee’s Early Architecture (Arcadia), by Megan E. Daniels
Arcadia Publishing’s ongoing series of heavily illustrated booklets on local history continues with Milwaukee’s Early Architecture. With a firm grip on the city’s origins and growth, UWM art history major Megan Daniels succinctly chronic more
Jul 14, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books