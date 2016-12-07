Poutine
Breakfast at Café at the Plaza
Part Art Deco diner, part European-style café, Café at the Plaza (1007 N. Cass St.) is a charming spot tucked inside the Plaza Hotel. Recently, Chef Matt Miller returned to Milwaukee from New York and gave the menu a remake. more
Dec 7, 2016 10:23 AM David Luhrssen Short Order
Bay View’s Vanguard of Sausage
The Vanguard in Bay View, open since November 2014, is already serving as a beacon of glorious encased meats in a city that prides itself on its sausages, but has relatively few dining options to show for it. Finally, you can get immensely ... more
Jan 20, 2015 9:16 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
Canada Comes to East Tosa
One of the newer restaurants to enter the burgeoning East Tosa food district is Red Dot (6715 W. North Ave.). Last fall Red Dot took over the space formerly occupied by short-lived Sherbrooke Restaurant and Shepherd’s before that. Red Dot o... more
Mar 19, 2014 5:37 PM Heather Zydek Dining Preview