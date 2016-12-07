RSS

Part Art Deco diner, part European-style café, Café at the Plaza (1007 N. Cass St.) is a charming spot tucked inside the Plaza Hotel. Recently, Chef Matt Miller returned to Milwaukee from New York and gave the menu a remake. more

Dec 7, 2016 10:23 AM Short Order

The Vanguard in Bay View, open since November 2014, is already serving as a beacon of glorious encased meats in a city that prides itself on its sausages, but has relatively few dining options to show for it. Finally, you can get immensely ... more

Jan 20, 2015 9:16 PM Dining Out

One of the newer restaurants to enter the burgeoning East Tosa food district is Red Dot (6715 W. North Ave.). Last fall Red Dot took over the space formerly occupied by short-lived Sherbrooke Restaurant and Shepherd’s before that. Red Dot o... more

Mar 19, 2014 5:37 PM Dining Preview

