RSS

Pridefest Milwaukee

lgbt_rainbow.jpg.jpe

Paul Masterson reflects on the significance of Mother’s Day to the LGBT community. more

May 9, 2017 3:03 PM My LGBTQ POV

mylgbtpovjaymesmansfield.jpg.jpe

Paul Masterson interviews “RuPaul’s Drag Race" alum, multidisciplinary artist of note and Milwaukee native Jaymes Mansfield. more

Apr 4, 2017 2:35 PM My LGBTQ POV

lgbtpov.jpg.jpe

Women and Latinos are already responding to the assaults on their rights. Complacency and reactive strategies are no longer an option. Our LGBT declaration of rights should be released now and nailed on the doors of the state capitol and of... more

Feb 21, 2017 3:05 PM My LGBTQ POV

mylgbtpov_1.jpg.jpe

Paul Masterson explores the many ways in which members of Milwaukee’s LGBT community are generous and engaged in volunteerism. more

May 31, 2016 3:51 PM My LGBTQ POV

ruthie.jpg.jpe

Ruthie answers a question from a reader more excited about PrideFest than his partner. Upcoming events include: the Shepherd Express’ Street Eats at Catalano Square, June 2; Bay View Jazz Fest, June 3; and Dave Pederson Book Signing at Bosw... more

May 31, 2016 2:41 PM Dear Ruthie

mylgbtpov.jpg.jpe

Paul Masterson’s 2015 year in review for LGBT rights and issues. more

Dec 29, 2015 8:48 PM Hear Me Out

1327054222lgbt flag.jpg.jpe

Reflecting on the meaning of LGBT History Month. more

Oct 20, 2015 8:44 PM Hear Me Out

aegateway_pride.jpg.jpe

PrideFest at Henry Maier Festival Park, June 5-7, offers a full lineup of musical entertainment. more

Jun 2, 2015 7:32 PM A&E Feature 1 Comments

For the past two years, I’ve co-facilitated a workshop at PrideFest Milwaukee about supporting gender-variant youth. This workshop, geared towards parents, family, friends and supportive adults, was designed to be a space more

Jun 27, 2013 5:09 PM Sexpress

SOCIAL UPDATES