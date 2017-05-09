Pridefest Milwaukee
Contemplating Our LGBT Mother's Day
Paul Masterson reflects on the significance of Mother’s Day to the LGBT community. more
May 9, 2017 3:03 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
Jaymes Mansfield, a Drag Queen's Story
Paul Masterson interviews “RuPaul’s Drag Race" alum, multidisciplinary artist of note and Milwaukee native Jaymes Mansfield. more
Apr 4, 2017 2:35 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
Gay Bashing, Cold Cases and Justice Delayed
Women and Latinos are already responding to the assaults on their rights. Complacency and reactive strategies are no longer an option. Our LGBT declaration of rights should be released now and nailed on the doors of the state capitol and of... more
Feb 21, 2017 3:05 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
PrideFest: It’s About Giving and Volunteering
Paul Masterson explores the many ways in which members of Milwaukee’s LGBT community are generous and engaged in volunteerism. more
May 31, 2016 3:51 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
Pre-Pride Craziness
Ruthie answers a question from a reader more excited about PrideFest than his partner. Upcoming events include: the Shepherd Express’ Street Eats at Catalano Square, June 2; Bay View Jazz Fest, June 3; and Dave Pederson Book Signing at Bosw... more
May 31, 2016 2:41 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
All in All, 2015 was a Pretty Good LGBT Year
Paul Masterson’s 2015 year in review for LGBT rights and issues. more
Dec 29, 2015 8:48 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
Making Real History During LGBT History Month
Reflecting on the meaning of LGBT History Month. more
Oct 20, 2015 8:44 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
Pride of Milwaukee
PrideFest at Henry Maier Festival Park, June 5-7, offers a full lineup of musical entertainment. more
Jun 2, 2015 7:32 PM John Jahn A&E Feature 1 Comments
Resources for Parents of Gender-Variant Children
For the past two years, I’ve co-facilitated a workshop at PrideFest Milwaukee about supporting gender-variant youth. This workshop, geared towards parents, family, friends and supportive adults, was designed to be a space more
Jun 27, 2013 5:09 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress