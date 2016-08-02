RSS

Primary

mylgbtpov_voted.jpg.jpe

You need to have a plan to vote, since the state requires you to do more than just show up at the polls on Election Day. more

Aug 2, 2016 3:11 PM News Features 6 Comments

blogimage19624.jpe

The most amazing outcome of the Republican Party state primary for the U.S. Senate wasn't that Tommy Thompson... more

Aug 21, 2012 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 15 Comments

blogimage8537.jpe

Milwaukee Democrats resoundingly rejected race baiting, school vouchers, talk-radio party-liners and do-nothings in yesterday's primaries. <br /><br />Down the line, all of the Democrats who won were more progressive than their opponents. And they.. more

Aug 15, 2012 4:50 PM Daily Dose

blogimage19438.jpe

Wisconsinites tend to have long-term relationships with their elected officials... more

Aug 1, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 5 Comments

blogimage19446.jpe

State Rep. Tamara Grigsby is stepping down from the Assembly, allowing a new representative to be elected to serve the 18th District. Eight candidates will vie for the position in the Aug. 14 Democratic primary; the winner will face Libert... more

Aug 1, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

blogimage19383.jpe

As state Republicans decide which candidate to select in the race for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated... more

Jul 25, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 12 Comments

blogimage19330.jpe

The departure of state Rep. Barbara Toles from the state Legislature provides an opportunity for new leadership for Assembly District 17, which encompasses the west side of Milwaukee... more

Jul 18, 2012 12:00 AM News Features

blogimage8445.jpe

The redrawn Assembly District 11 now stretches further north and east into Glendale, taking in areas that had been in Districts 10 and 12. Longtime AD 10 state Rep. Jason Fields faces newcomer Mandela Barnes in the Democratic primary to be held on.. more

Jul 13, 2012 6:18 PM Daily Dose

blogimage8444.jpe

<p>Community groups sued the Republican Legislature in federal court for redrawing legislative districts on the South Side of Milwaukee that would have illegally diluted the power of the Latino vote. The groups won, so the revised Assembly Distric.. more

Jul 13, 2012 3:42 PM Daily Dose

blogimage8435.jpe

The new borders of Assembly District 7 stretch from Milwaukee's south side through Greenfield, the west side of Milwaukee, West Milwaukee, West Allis and north to Miller Park. Longtime incumbent Peggy Krusick faces newcomer Daniel Riemer in the Au.. more

Jul 12, 2012 4:38 PM Daily Dose

blogimage19252.jpe

Republicans lament the lack of public enthusiasm for their party's primary election in a month to select... more

Jul 11, 2012 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 10 Comments

blogimage18563.jpe

On Tuesday, May 8, Wisconsin voters will be able to select the Democratic candidate for governor in the state's... more

May 2, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 9 Comments

blogimage17791.jpe

Steve Eichenbaum put together the advertising campaign that propelled underdog state Sen. Russ Feingold... more

Feb 22, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 4 Comments

Welcome to 2012, the year of the permanent election cycle. Not only will voters go to the polls four times this year but they may be asked to vote in recall elections for the governor, lieutenant governor and up to four Republican senators.<br /><.. more

Feb 9, 2012 9:31 PM Daily Dose

blogimage8537.jpe

From his influential speech during the Leopold and Loeb murder trial to his famous role in the Scopes Trial, Clarence Darrow is a courtroom legend, and an interesting subject for David Rintels’ one-person drama Clarence Darrow. Local actor ... more

Oct 30, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

The book uncovers some interesting facts. Ourfirst death in that war occurred over a year The Wisconsin 3,800 ,Books more

Oct 23, 2009 12:00 AM Books 1 Comments

blogimage8444.jpe

Set largely in a designer kitchen, Michele Lowe’s phenomenally funny play Smell of the Kill debuted on Broadway in 2002, making it a precursor to TV’s “Desperate Housewives.” The overall feel of Kill is very similar to “House more

Oct 23, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Mark Sanford. Larry Craig.Mark Foley. Bob Allen. Michael Duvall. John Ensign. And the lis Why do Republican politicians engage in extramarital andgay affairs after they say they a ,SEXPress more

Oct 22, 2009 12:00 AM Sexpress

blogimage7812.jpe

Acclaimed Mexican director Alfonso Cuaron followed up his unlikely contribution to the Harry Potter franchise, 2004’s Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, with yet another 180-degree turn, the 2006 science-fiction drama Children of Me,... more

Sep 1, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

John Malkovich is everyone’s idea of a decadent, slightly dangerous aesthete. He brought this persona to its sharpest point as the cultured American expatriate killer in the little seen Ripley’s Game and as the Faustian German filmmaker F.W. Murn.. more

Feb 4, 2008 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES