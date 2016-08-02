Primary
How to Vote in the Primary
You need to have a plan to vote, since the state requires you to do more than just show up at the polls on Election Day. more
Aug 2, 2016 3:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 6 Comments
Tammy vs. Tommy for Wisconsin Senate Seat
The most amazing outcome of the Republican Party state primary for the U.S. Senate wasn't that Tommy Thompson... more
Aug 21, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 15 Comments
The Morning After
Milwaukee Democrats resoundingly rejected race baiting, school vouchers, talk-radio party-liners and do-nothings in yesterday's primaries. <br /><br />Down the line, all of the Democrats who won were more progressive than their opponents. And they.. more
Aug 15, 2012 4:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Five Democrats Vie for Open Senate Seat
Wisconsinites tend to have long-term relationships with their elected officials... more
Aug 1, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Assembly District 18 Candidates Face Questions
State Rep. Tamara Grigsby is stepping down from the Assembly, allowing a new representative to be elected to serve the 18th District. Eight candidates will vie for the position in the Aug. 14 Democratic primary; the winner will face Libert... more
Aug 1, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Republicans on the Attack Against One Another
As state Republicans decide which candidate to select in the race for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated... more
Jul 25, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 12 Comments
Four Democrats Vie for Assembly District 17
The departure of state Rep. Barbara Toles from the state Legislature provides an opportunity for new leadership for Assembly District 17, which encompasses the west side of Milwaukee... more
Jul 18, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Assembly District 11 Candidates: Barnes v. Fields
The redrawn Assembly District 11 now stretches further north and east into Glendale, taking in areas that had been in Districts 10 and 12. Longtime AD 10 state Rep. Jason Fields faces newcomer Mandela Barnes in the Democratic primary to be held on.. more
Jul 13, 2012 6:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Assembly District 8 Candidates: Manriquez v. Zamarripa
<p>Community groups sued the Republican Legislature in federal court for redrawing legislative districts on the South Side of Milwaukee that would have illegally diluted the power of the Latino vote. The groups won, so the revised Assembly Distric.. more
Jul 13, 2012 3:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Assembly District 7 Candidates: Krusick v. Riemer
The new borders of Assembly District 7 stretch from Milwaukee's south side through Greenfield, the west side of Milwaukee, West Milwaukee, West Allis and north to Miller Park. Longtime incumbent Peggy Krusick faces newcomer Daniel Riemer in the Au.. more
Jul 12, 2012 4:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
The Extreme Primary
Republicans lament the lack of public enthusiasm for their party's primary election in a month to select... more
Jul 11, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 10 Comments
Vote: Democratic Gubernatorial Primary May 8
On Tuesday, May 8, Wisconsin voters will be able to select the Democratic candidate for governor in the state's... more
May 2, 2012 12:00 AM Louis Fortis News Features 9 Comments
Marketing Candidates for the Wisconsin Recall Elections
Steve Eichenbaum put together the advertising campaign that propelled underdog state Sen. Russ Feingold... more
Feb 22, 2012 12:00 AM Louis Fortis News Features 4 Comments
2012 Election Calendar
Welcome to 2012, the year of the permanent election cycle. Not only will voters go to the polls four times this year but they may be asked to vote in recall elections for the governor, lieutenant governor and up to four Republican senators.<br /><.. more
Feb 9, 2012 9:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Clarence Darrow
From his influential speech during the Leopold and Loeb murder trial to his famous role in the Scopes Trial, Clarence Darrow is a courtroom legend, and an interesting subject for David Rintels’ one-person drama Clarence Darrow. Local actor ... more
Oct 30, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
Wisconsin in World War II
The book uncovers some interesting facts. Ourfirst death in that war occurred over a year The Wisconsin 3,800 ,Books more
Oct 23, 2009 12:00 AM Morton Shlabotnik Books 1 Comments
The Smell of the Kill
Set largely in a designer kitchen, Michele Lowe’s phenomenally funny play Smell of the Kill debuted on Broadway in 2002, making it a precursor to TV’s “Desperate Housewives.” The overall feel of Kill is very similar to “House more
Oct 23, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Sex, Lies and Republicans
Mark Sanford. Larry Craig.Mark Foley. Bob Allen. Michael Duvall. John Ensign. And the lis Why do Republican politicians engage in extramarital andgay affairs after they say they a ,SEXPress more
Oct 22, 2009 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Children of Men
Acclaimed Mexican director Alfonso Cuaron followed up his unlikely contribution to the Harry Potter franchise, 2004’s Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, with yet another 180-degree turn, the 2006 science-fiction drama Children of Me,... more
Sep 1, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
John Malkovich: Being Gustav Klimpt
John Malkovich is everyone’s idea of a decadent, slightly dangerous aesthete. He brought this persona to its sharpest point as the cultured American expatriate killer in the little seen Ripley’s Game and as the Faustian German filmmaker F.W. Murn.. more
Feb 4, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood