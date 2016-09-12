Pro-Life Wisconsin

RSS

Maharaja has been known as one a go-to destination forIndian food in the area for quite some time now, with one of the most popularlunch buffets in the city, but you can add another claim to fame for the Indianrestaurant: Indian beer desti.. more

Sep 12, 2016 4:16 PM Around MKE

issue_progressohio_flickrcc.jpg.jpe

Photo by Progress Ohio Flickr CC

Now, thanks to an essay dug up by the Capital Times in Madison, we are reminded that state Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley inserted herself into a highly contentious debate on abortion and birth control, taking a very controversial po... more

Dec 8, 2015 9:44 PM Expresso 4 Comments

ap_scott_walker_mf_20140124_16x9t_384.jpg.jpe

On the campaign trail, Gov. Scott Walker and his allies keep insisting that “it’s working.” Is that true? Take a look and see if Walker’s Wisconsin is working for you. more

Oct 15, 2014 5:50 AM Expresso 4 Comments

tumblr_ly471y3t0u1qi7ua6.jpg.jpe

Bills bubbling up in the state Legislature would grant new legal rights to fertilized eggs that would trump the health and well-being of Wisconsin women and turn more

Jul 17, 2013 12:45 AM News Features

blogimage8555.jpe

Democratsand the rest of the countryare rightly upset by the comments by Missouri GOP Senate hopeful Todd Akin about “legitimate rape.”<br /><br />His comment was uninformed, wrong and just plain offensive.<br /><br />What struck me the most was h.. more

Aug 21, 2012 5:25 PM Daily Dose

blogimage18282.jpe

Is it a coincidence that a small bomb exploded outside of a Grand Chute, Wis., Planned Parenthood clinic the same week the Republican presidential candidates were campaigning in Wisconsin? The 2012 candidates for the Republican presidentia... more

Apr 4, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 10 Comments

If there was any doubt that Milwaukee’s major business group is more concerned with promoting a right-wing political agenda than encouraging business development, look no further than the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce’s (MM... more

Dec 1, 2010 12:00 AM Expresso 1 Comments

blogimage5992.jpe

Oct 27, 2010 4:01 PM Daily Dose

blogimage8555.jpe

For decades, Milwaukee multi-instrumentalist Sigmund Snopek has been one of the hardest working musicians in the local music scene, tackling everything from jazz to experimental prog-rock. He’s even an accomplished composer, penning composi... more

Nov 2, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

Celebrate World Fair Trade Day and support more than 30 socially conscious retailers by participating in the second annual Fair Trade Crawl on Saturday, May 9. The Milwaukee Fair Trade Coalition-sponsored event kicks off at 10:30 a.m. at .. more

May 1, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

blogimage5992.jpe

Come for the hockey, stay for “Mr. Roboto.” As part of the Milwauke Admirals’ concert series, tonight’s 7:30 p.m. game against the Iowa Chops will be followed by a performance from Styx, the ’70s prog-band that scored really, more

Mar 28, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

Are some Republicans stoop Shepherd ,Elections more

Sep 3, 2008 12:00 AM Elections 1 Comments

