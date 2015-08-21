RSS

Prodigal Gastropub

empanadas.jpg.jpe

Pablo Flores, Flickr CC

July and August have been busy months on the MKE restaurantand bar front. Here is some of the latest dining and drinking news.Ian's Pizzahas closed their North Ave. location in order to expand and remodel the space.Once reopened, they hope to.. more

Aug 21, 2015 4:35 PM Brew City Booze

eat2.jpg.jpe

Many people who trouble themselves over picking the freshest produce at the farmers market will stop at a grocery on their way home for a package of processed bread. It’s the sort of half-measure that frustrates Dan Barber, the James Beard ... more

May 28, 2014 2:40 AM Dining Preview

eatdrink1.jpg.jpe

“We are a well-kept secret,” says Savory Catering & Events owner Guy Lamberg. And now the secret is out. This full-service catering business is gearing up for summer and has a unique outdoor menu for any picnic, graduation party, family ... more

May 28, 2014 2:33 AM Dining Preview

eat_drink.jpg.jpe

Skylight Music Theatre has been part of the Milwaukee art scene for more than 50 years and provides our city with wonderful musical theater, including operas, operettas, revues and Broadway musicals. The theater more

Mar 19, 2014 1:02 AM Dining Preview

prodigal.jpg.jpe

One of Milwaukee’s newest restaurants, Prodigal Gastropub, has embraced a style that works well in our city. Located in what was obviously once a warehouse in Walker’s Point, the space recalls Milwaukee’s more

Oct 30, 2013 12:35 AM Dining Preview

When it comes to playing mentally imbalanced characters, from a moody Hamlet to Macbeth to a semi-punk Mack the Knife, local actor Jeremy Welter is capable of conjuring a slick, appealing level of creepiness for his stage appearances. This ... more

Aug 25, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

SOCIAL UPDATES