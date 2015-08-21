Prodigal Gastropub
New MKE Restaurants on the Way
July and August have been busy months on the MKE restaurantand bar front. Here is some of the latest dining and drinking news.Ian's Pizzahas closed their North Ave. location in order to expand and remodel the space.Once reopened, they hope to.. more
Aug 21, 2015 4:35 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
The Future of Food?
Many people who trouble themselves over picking the freshest produce at the farmers market will stop at a grocery on their way home for a package of processed bread. It’s the sort of half-measure that frustrates Dan Barber, the James Beard ... more
May 28, 2014 2:40 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
Something’s Savory in Milwaukee
“We are a well-kept secret,” says Savory Catering & Events owner Guy Lamberg. And now the secret is out. This full-service catering business is gearing up for summer and has a unique outdoor menu for any picnic, graduation party, family ... more
May 28, 2014 2:33 AM Amanda Sullivan Dining Preview
Taste of the Ward: A Culinary Pièce de Résistance
Skylight Music Theatre has been part of the Milwaukee art scene for more than 50 years and provides our city with wonderful musical theater, including operas, operettas, revues and Broadway musicals. The theater more
Mar 19, 2014 1:02 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
Prodigal Gastropub Opens in Walker’s Point
One of Milwaukee’s newest restaurants, Prodigal Gastropub, has embraced a style that works well in our city. Located in what was obviously once a warehouse in Walker’s Point, the space recalls Milwaukee’s more
Oct 30, 2013 12:35 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
Off the Wall Theatre’s Campy ‘Psycho Beach Party’
When it comes to playing mentally imbalanced characters, from a moody Hamlet to Macbeth to a semi-punk Mack the Knife, local actor Jeremy Welter is capable of conjuring a slick, appealing level of creepiness for his stage appearances. This ... more
Aug 25, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater