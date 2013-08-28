RSS
Professional Sports
Discovering Milwaukee’s surprising passion for rugby
Wisconsin’s high-profile professional sports teams may get the most attention from fans and the media. But the city’s amateur rugby matches are where the real action is more
Aug 28, 2013 12:49 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Braun’s No Monster
Ryan Braun is not a monster—neither the sort who lurches across the blood-splashed screens of slasher flicks nor some grotesquely pumped-up Incredible Hulk launching more
Jul 31, 2013 1:05 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Issue of the Week: Make Kids the Priority
We’re in the midst of much hand wringing over the future of the Bradley Center, which the Milwaukee Bucks call home. Some civic leaders want the taxpayers to more
Jun 26, 2013 5:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
