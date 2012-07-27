Professor Lonsdale
Professor Lonsdale at Tenth Street
The World's Stage Theatre opens its first ever Project: Working Title show this week with a production of a new play by Courtney Stirn. The premise behind P:WT is evidently to provide something of a pressure cooker for new material. A script i.. more
Jul 27, 2012 8:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Waukesha Civic, SummerStage Join Forces on 'Island'
Waukesha Civic Theatre is collaborating with SummerStage of Delafield on a production of Once on This Island, a one-act musical based on a novel by Rosa Guy. The show opens this weekend... more
Jul 25, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Staged Reading Tonight with World's Stage
It's nice when summer can blossom with last-minute things here and there that get announced at the last minute. It's even better when I can personally make these shows as they usually end up being a bit fresher than that which has been planned.. more
Jul 11, 2012 4:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee Symphony Chorus’ Moving ‘In Memoriam’
Good compositions by local composers were featuredamong 22 works, including those by chor Snow Dreams ,Classical Music/Dance more
Oct 26, 2009 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Trust (Omnibus Press), by Jim Marshall
,Books more
Oct 22, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books