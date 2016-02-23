Prog
This Week in Milwaukee: Feb. 25-March 2
Cesar Millan shares his philosophy on dog training, while Milwaukee rockers WORK release their livewire debut album. more
Feb 23, 2016 4:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Stream a Live Voodoo Inspector Session from (ORB)
As the host of WMSE's Mondo Radio and a prolific writer for local publications including the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee Record, Thomas Michalski is about as well versed in the Milwaukee music scene as anybody. Today he launched his latest proj.. more
Dec 15, 2015 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
(ORB) Score a Synthy Prog Opus on ‘Inside Voices’
Picking up where the band Terrior Bute left off, the synth/drums duo (ORB) takes a proggy turn on their new album. more
Jul 28, 2015 8:52 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
WMSE Hosts a Free "Local/Live" Concert with Mortgage Freeman
Milwaukee rockers Mortgage Freeman released one of the city's most entertaining albums of 2015 in their dizzying, spaced-out sophomore LP Streetcrusher. As wild as those songs were on record, though, they were meant to be heard live, where their s.. more
Jan 8, 2015 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Mortgage Freeman Opt for Prog Overload on "Streetcrusher"
It’s possible to describe Mortgage Freeman’ssophomore album Streetcrusher in asingle word: busy. Using one word to describe an album this bountiful, however,almost feels like an insult, since brevity has nothing to do with this record’sprog-ad.. more
Nov 3, 2014 11:00 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Mortgage Freeman Pile On the Prog on "Space Tiger"
The thing about prog music—and many prog musicians are acutely aware of this—is that it's often pretty ridiculous. From the grandiose operatic undertones to the run-on song structures, the fantastical lyrics and the heaps of studio effects, the wh.. more
Sep 9, 2014 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Italian Horror Maestros Goblin Land in America, Belatedly
An instrumental Italian progressive-rock band with a cumbersome history and a cult following, Goblin built its vast reputation largely by composing scores for iconic horror films in the 1970s. Yet longtime keyboardist Maurizio Guarini prefe... more
Nov 27, 2013 12:32 AM Michael Popke Music Feature
Minus the Bear, a Band Divided
Not everyone was a fan of Minus the Bear's fourth album, Omni, even within the band. more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Chris Parker Music Feature
The Flower Kings
After a five-year hiatus during which members of The Flower Kings pursued outside projects, the Swedish proggers return with the long-awaited Banks of Eden. A beautiful-sounding album with all of the band's signatures—symphonic flourishes, ... more
Jul 31, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Systema Solar
Colombia’s Systema Solar is a band and a hip-hop crew, complete with rappers, scratching DJs and an arsenal of samples. Their usual gig involves traveling in a mobile sound system, pounding out the jams. Systema is all over the map on their... more
Sep 27, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Speedfreaks w/ Powers
It took them over 20 years, but in 2009, the Milwaukee hardcore band Speedfreaks finally released a full-length album on CD and vinyl: Survive , a vital punk record they cut with Call Me Lightning’s Shane Hochstetler at Howl Street more
Jun 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Opera Theatre’s ‘26’
Opera singers train on a standard set of 26 arias composed for 26 separate Italian operas in all the styles that have arisen since the form was invented in the Renaissance. Milwaukee Opera Theatre, with a new vision and energy, will present... more
May 12, 2010 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music
This Week in Milwaukee
After a memorably bizarre breakthrough performance as George McFly in 1985’s Back to the Future, Hollywood outsider Crispin Glover continued to act in major films—including this year’s Alice in Wonderland and Hot Tub Time Machine—b more
Apr 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change Review
The journey out to Elm Grove was not entirely pleasant. The Number 10 bus was prompt in getting me within walking distance of the Sunset Playhouse, but with sub-zero temperatures, a walk from the bus stop that was often enjoyable was slightly agon.. more
Jan 17, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Rightous Kill is Not So Bad
Robert De Niro and Al Pacino were among the fresh new faces of ‘70s Hollywood. But the towering dramatic actors of that now fabled decade never appeared together in a film until the ‘90s and then only once, in Michael Mann’s tense crime drama He.. more
Sep 15, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Flower Kings
Though The Flower Kings have at times been labeled prog-rock’s great white hope, and The Sum of No Evil ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Prog’s Prolific Flower Kings
Almost seven years ago to the date, on Sept. 14, 2001, The Flower Kings, now The Rainmaker ,Music Feature more
Aug 27, 2008 12:00 AM Michael Popke Music Feature
Tiles
Arriving hot on the heels the ’90s hard-edged grunge movement, the music of Michigan Fly Paper ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 1, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Fish
Someof rock’s most memorable albums have been recorded by artists in the mid 13th Star ,CD Reviews more
Jun 9, 2008 12:00 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews 1 Comments
Bushwhack
Dream Theater andPorcupine Tree rank among the most common reference points for progressi Bushwhack ,CD Reviews more
Apr 7, 2008 12:00 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews