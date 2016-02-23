RSS

Prog

twim_lotus.jpg.jpe

Cesar Millan shares his philosophy on dog training, while Milwaukee rockers WORK release their livewire debut album. more

Feb 23, 2016 4:03 PM This Week in Milwaukee

orb.jpg.jpe

As the host of WMSE's Mondo Radio and a prolific writer for local publications including the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee Record, Thomas Michalski is about as well versed in the Milwaukee music scene as anybody. Today he launched his latest proj.. more

Dec 15, 2015 8:00 PM On Music

localmusic_(orb).jpg.jpe

Picking up where the band Terrior Bute left off, the synth/drums duo (ORB) takes a proggy turn on their new album. more

Jul 28, 2015 8:52 PM Local Music

onmusic_mortgagefreeman.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee rockers Mortgage Freeman released one of the city's most entertaining albums of 2015 in their dizzying, spaced-out sophomore LP Streetcrusher. As wild as those songs were on record, though, they were meant to be heard live, where their s.. more

Jan 8, 2015 8:00 PM On Music

mortgage_freeman.jpg.jpe

It’s possible to describe Mortgage Freeman’ssophomore album Streetcrusher in asingle word: busy. Using one word to describe an album this bountiful, however,almost feels like an insult, since brevity has nothing to do with this record’sprog-ad.. more

Nov 3, 2014 11:00 AM On Music

space_tiger.jpg.jpe

The thing about prog music—and many prog musicians are acutely aware of this—is that it's often pretty ridiculous. From the grandiose operatic undertones to the run-on song structures, the fantastical lyrics and the heaps of studio effects, the wh.. more

Sep 9, 2014 3:00 PM On Music

goblin.jpg.jpe

An instrumental Italian progressive-rock band with a cumbersome history and a cult following, Goblin built its vast reputation largely by composing scores for iconic horror films in the 1970s. Yet longtime keyboardist Maurizio Guarini prefe... more

Nov 27, 2013 12:32 AM Music Feature

blogimage19763.jpe

Not everyone was a fan of Minus the Bear's fourth album, Omni, even within the band. more

Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature

blogimage19431.jpe

After a five-year hiatus during which members of The Flower Kings pursued outside projects, the Swedish proggers return with the long-awaited Banks of Eden. A beautiful-sounding album with all of the band's signatures—symphonic flourishes, ... more

Jul 31, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage12325.jpe

Colombia’s Systema Solar is a band and a hip-hop crew, complete with rappers, scratching DJs and an arsenal of samples. Their usual gig involves traveling in a mobile sound system, pounding out the jams. Systema is all over the map on their... more

Sep 27, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage11129.jpe

It took them over 20 years, but in 2009, the Milwaukee hardcore band Speedfreaks finally released a full-length album on CD and vinyl: Survive , a vital punk record they cut with Call Me Lightning’s Shane Hochstetler at Howl Street more

Jun 5, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Opera singers train on a standard set of 26 arias composed for 26 separate Italian operas in all the styles that have arisen since the form was invented in the Renaissance. Milwaukee Opera Theatre, with a new vision and energy, will present... more

May 12, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

blogimage10653.jpe

After a memorably bizarre breakthrough performance as George McFly in 1985’s Back to the Future, Hollywood outsider Crispin Glover continued to act in major films—including this year’s Alice in Wonderland and Hot Tub Time Machine—b more

Apr 22, 2010 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

The journey out to Elm Grove was not entirely pleasant. The Number 10 bus was prompt in getting me within walking distance of the Sunset Playhouse, but with sub-zero temperatures, a walk from the bus stop that was often enjoyable was slightly agon.. more

Jan 17, 2009 5:00 AM Theater

Robert De Niro and Al Pacino were among the fresh new faces of ‘70s Hollywood. But the towering dramatic actors of that now fabled decade never appeared together in a film until the ‘90s and then only once, in Michael Mann’s tense crime drama He.. more

Sep 15, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage3464.jpe

Though The Flower Kings have at times been labeled prog-rock’s great white hope, and The Sum of No Evil ,Today in Milwaukee more

Aug 29, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3442.jpe

   Almost seven years ago to the date, on Sept. 14, 2001, The Flower Kings, now The Rainmaker ,Music Feature more

Aug 27, 2008 12:00 AM Music Feature

blogimage3124.jpe

Arriving hot on the heels the ’90s hard-edged grunge movement, the music of Michigan Fly Paper ,Today in Milwaukee more

Aug 1, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage2424.jpe

  Someof rock’s most memorable albums have been recorded by artists in the mid 13th Star ,CD Reviews more

Jun 9, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews 1 Comments

blogimage1553.jpe

Dream Theater andPorcupine Tree rank among the most common reference points for progressi Bushwhack ,CD Reviews more

Apr 7, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES