Project Non-Violence
Free Theatre Show September 2nd
Co-Founder of the late Theatre X, John Schneider has continued to be active in local theatre in the years since its 2004 demise. His latest project makes it to the stage Wednesday, September 2nd at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center on 325 East Waln.. more
Aug 23, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
So You Think You Can Dance
Fox created a new generation of talent shows with its “American Idol” franchise, then did the same thing for dancing with “So You Think You Can Dance.” Tonight that program rolls thr,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 21, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Student Theater: Raw and Real
John Schneider hasseldom chosen the easy path. If he had, the playwright and actor mig How did Project Non-Violence begin? ,Off the Cuff more
Sep 25, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff