Hoping to distract from a season that fans can only hope represents rock bottom, the Milwaukee Bucks have announced a new promotion for the team's Saturday, Feb. 22 game against the Pacers: Y2K Night, featuring a halftime performance from rapper a.. more

Feb 7, 2014 3:00 PM On Music

Brewers fans haven't had much to celebrate during this miserable, injury-plagued, scandal-clouded season, but at least the team feels their pain. That's why at all 12 of the home games in August, the team is giving each fan a $10 voucher for food,.. more

Jul 29, 2013 1:00 PM Around MKE

The Milwaukee rep has assembled some of its finest actors for its production of Conor McPherson’s contemporary drama The Seafarer , the tale of four Irishmen who play poker with the devil. Lee Ernst plays Sharky, an alcoholic more

Feb 24, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Bucks may be fighting the Chicago Bulls for a playoff spot at the end of the year, but right now the excitement stems from the emerging battle for supremacy between the clubs' young stars. Lightning-quick Bucks guard Brandon J... more

Jan 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Yesterday I sat on a media/press panel for local bands sponsored byWMSE, where bloggers from Fan-Belt and Muzzle of Bees offered helpfulbest practice tips for securing coverage. Since the conversation washeavy on procedural and technical practi.. more

Aug 24, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

The Milwaukee Rep’s Stackner Cabaret continues its season tonight with an 7:30 p.m. Isn’t It Romantic ,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 22, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Her nylon-and-neon fashion sense suggests a return to ’80s bubblegum pop songs about candy, but French singer Yelle has far too much attitude to sing about anything that saccharine. Instead she sasses,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 22, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Katie Musolff, a 2004 graduate of Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design, stakes her name on her award-winning oils. Her near-life-size portraits capture the unique persona and soul of her subject in masterf,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 21, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

