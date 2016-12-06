Property Taxes
What's the Real Value of the Mitchell Park Domes?
What is the real value of the Mitchell Park Domes? What are the Domes worth to Milwaukee? Those are two of the questions Milwaukee County residents will be grappling with as we determine whether o, more
Dec 6, 2016 4:26 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
The Undercover War Against the Parks
Parks need to be protected from destruction now more than ever from two ugly forces in modern-day politics. more
Sep 13, 2016 4:23 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
Chris Abele Smears Chris Larson’s Tax Plan
As you watch Chris Abele’s incessant attack ads until the April 5 election, remember: When Chris Abele attacks Chris Larson over his “tax plan,” he’s really attacking the majority of Milwaukee County voters. more
Mar 29, 2016 4:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 6 Comments
Commentary on the Bucks Arena Financing Deal, by Milwaukee County Supervisor Patricia Jursik
"County Executive Chris Abele saddled more property taxes on the backs of Milwaukee County residents, and only Milwaukee County residents, to fund the arena deal,” says Milwaukee County Supervisor Patricia Jursik. more
Aug 4, 2015 8:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments
Walker's Tax-Cut Plan Will Make Pothole Problem Worse
Suddenly, in Milwaukee and across much of the country, one totally mundane, down-to-earth, common-as-dirt topic seems to be crowding out all those contrived controversies politicians more
Mar 5, 2014 5:07 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Collateral Damage from Walker’s Speech
Pre-election state-of-the-state speeches by governors are even more dishonest than they are in other years. In Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s speech, he pretended Wisconsin’s job creation was booming when it trails most other states, having... more
Jan 29, 2014 7:07 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Walker’s $100 Million Tax Scam
Golly, can anybody in this state think of a better way to spend $100 million than trying to buy Wisconsin voters with a 13-buck tip? more
Oct 23, 2013 3:12 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Issue of the Week: Legislature Fast-Tracks a $100 Million Donation to Walker
State legislators are poised to rubber-stamp Gov. Scott Walker’s plan to send an extra $100 million to schools to drive down property taxes. The property tax cut is so important to Walker more
Oct 20, 2013 6:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
The High Cost and Low Benefits of School Vouchers
It was no surprise that Gov. Scott Walker yet again expanded the state’s voucher school program, under the guise of providing more choice for families. Walker proposes to implement vouchers in nine additional districts, as well more
Feb 27, 2013 4:33 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: Walker's Latest Distortions of the Truth
Gov. Scott Walker, futilely arguing against a recall attempt that has the support of a million Wisconsinites, has just offered up his latest TV ad, which, like his previous ads, is full of lies. In “Promises Kept,” Walker speaks directly... more
Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 16 Comments
Very British, Indeed
Real Property Tax Relief
OnNov. 4, Milwaukee County voters will have the opportunity to advisetheir elected officials on a proposal to shift the tax burden forparks, recreational and cultural,Cover Story more
Sep 17, 2008 12:00 AM Louis Fortis Around MKE
Four Democrats Vie for North Shore Assembly Seat
StateRep. Sheldon Wasserman’s decision to run for the state Senate seatcurrentl To read the candidates’ responses in full, go to www.expressmilwaukee.com ,News Features more
Aug 17, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Milwaukee: Great for Corporations
What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.expressmilwaukee.com. ,News Features more
Aug 12, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Should Nonprofit Hospitals Pay Property Taxes?
Wall Street Journal, ,News Features more
Jun 1, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments