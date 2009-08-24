RSS
Pub Music
RENT returns and More From Broadway
Aug 24, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Drawn from Life
Katie Musolff, a 2004 graduate of Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design, stakes her name on her award-winning oils. Her near-life-size portraits capture the unique persona and soul of her subject in masterf,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 21, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Nashville Pussy
For those who like their rock ’n’ roll as loud, drunken and offensive as possible, Nashville Pussy plays a 10 p.m. show with openers Grady at Vnuk’s tonight. The hard-rock/pyschobilly grou,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 21, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!