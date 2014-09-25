Public Image Ltd.
2014 Small Town America Concert Tour Visits Cedar Grove
Seventh Day Slumber, a seasonedChristian rock band best known for its hit singles "Caroline" and"Oceans from the Rain," is currently on the road with Child FundInternational's fourth annual Small Town America Tour and is making anexclusive sto.. more
Public Image Ltd.
After the Sex Pistols imploded in 1978, singer John Lydon went on to form the band he would spend the next 14 years with: Public Image Ltd., which would become nearly as important in shaping post-punk as the Pistols had been shaping punk. more
Public Image Ltd., Resurrected by Butter
Given John Lydon’s strained relationship with the recording industry, it seems fitting that the reunion of his post-Sex Pistols band Public Image Ltd. has been funded not by a record label, but rather a butter company. In 2008, the British ... more
Public Image Ltd., Jakob Dylan and Neko Case Coming to Pabst Theater
When Public Image Ltd., the post-Sex Pistols band of singer John Lydon, announced its first live shows in 17 years late last year, few people would have pegged Milwaukee as one of the band’s stops, but the band will stop at the Pabst Theater on Fr.. more
Reading Out Loud
Immaculately composed and lit like a series of moving paintings, The Reader is a coming-of The Reader ,Film more
