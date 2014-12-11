Public Market
This Weekend’s Holiday Festivities
Here’s another expansive dose of holiday cheer! Check outwhat’s happening during the Dec. 12-14 weekend. Stay tuned for next week’s updateson the season’s festivities!Friday, Dec. 12MKEFoodToursMilwaukee Food Tours’ ‘Christmas Lights & Desse.. more
Dec 11, 2014 12:30 AM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Soup Market Opens in Washington Heights
Soup-lovers in the Washington Heights area will rejoice over the news that the Soup Market has opened a new location at 5330 W. Vliet St. Serving up the same delicious soups that have made their Public Market, Bay View and Hales Corners sto... more
Nov 12, 2013 11:45 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
New at the Public Market
Nehring’s Family Market is the latest addition to the Milwaukee Public Market, replacing the relatively short-lived Rupena’s. This ambitious project packing a lot of variety into a small area is owned by John and Anne Nehring, more
Dec 7, 2012 4:05 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
The Changing Face of Milwaukee
Let me be clear: Milwaukee is not my hometown. However, it often feels that way. After living outside of a teeny... more
Aug 22, 2012 12:00 AM Rachael Nachtwey A&E Feature 2 Comments
Global Union Meets Fundraising Goal
Sep 10, 2010 3:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Health Care Reform Provisions Will Kick in Soon
Should Republicans re-think their rush to prevent federal health care reform provisions from being implemented in Wisconsin?Both GOP gubernatorial candidates oppose the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, which President Obama signe... more
May 26, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Boris Doris ON THE TOWN
,Boris + Doris on the town more
Mar 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE