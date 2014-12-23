Public Trust
Milwaukee County Reasserts Control Over Lakefront Properties
Milwaukee County supervisors rejected a sale of O’Donnell Park to Northwestern Mutual Life (NML) but approved a sale of the Transit Center site as long as it adheres to the Wisconsin constitution’s Public Trust doctrine. more
Dec 23, 2014 11:28 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 7 Comments
Supervisor Jursik on the O’Donnell Park Sale: ‘It’s a Bad Deal’
The proposed sale of O’Donnell Park to Northwestern Mutual goes to the Milwaukee County Board for a vote on Dec. 18. Supervisor Patricia Jursik opposes the sale because it does not guarantee public access to the site. more
Dec 2, 2014 10:07 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Issue of the Week: Milwaukee Lakefront Bill Gets a One-Sided Hearing
Legislators got only half the story on a bill that could tie up lakefront development in the courts for years.Last week, an Assembly committee heard testimony more
Feb 13, 2014 3:32 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Issue of the Week: Republicans Come to Abele’s Rescue Again
We’re happy when elected officials reach across the aisle to solve problems. But we’re disappointed that, yet again, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele has chosen to work with more
Jan 30, 2014 6:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso