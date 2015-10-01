RSS

Publicity

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we're discussing the most powerful people in the music industry that people only see behind the scenes: publicists. Esp.. more

Oct 1, 2015 6:50 PM On Music

blogimage12104.jpe

In the Boulevard Theatre’s season-opening production of Fourplay: 4 Comedies of Seduction , four romantic comedy shorts by four different playwrights play out on a nearly empty stage. Three brisk contemporary comedies exploring teen more

Sep 5, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage4196.jpe

Yesterday I sat on a media/press panel for local bands sponsored byWMSE, where bloggers from Fan-Belt and Muzzle of Bees offered helpfulbest practice tips for securing coverage. Since the conversation washeavy on procedural and technical practi.. more

Aug 24, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage4196.jpe

The Milwaukee Rep’s Stackner Cabaret continues its season tonight with an 7:30 p.m. Isn’t It Romantic ,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 22, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage4193.jpe

Her nylon-and-neon fashion sense suggests a return to ’80s bubblegum pop songs about candy, but French singer Yelle has far too much attitude to sing about anything that saccharine. Instead she sasses,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 22, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage4189.jpe

Katie Musolff, a 2004 graduate of Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design, stakes her name on her award-winning oils. Her near-life-size portraits capture the unique persona and soul of her subject in masterf,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 21, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3587.jpe

%uFFFD%uFFFD Though Shakespeare often suffers at the hands of modernized productions, Love Love's Labour's Lost ,None more

Sep 9, 2008 12:00 AM Theater

SOCIAL UPDATES