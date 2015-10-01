Publicity
This Week on The Disclaimer: Publicists and PR Firms Are Taking Over the Music Industry
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we're discussing the most powerful people in the music industry that people only see behind the scenes: publicists. Esp.. more
Oct 1, 2015 6:50 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Fourplay: 4 Comedies of Seduction
In the Boulevard Theatre’s season-opening production of Fourplay: 4 Comedies of Seduction , four romantic comedy shorts by four different playwrights play out on a nearly empty stage. Three brisk contemporary comedies exploring teen more
Sep 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Essential Press and Publicity Advice For Local Bands
Yesterday I sat on a media/press panel for local bands sponsored byWMSE, where bloggers from Fan-Belt and Muzzle of Bees offered helpfulbest practice tips for securing coverage. Since the conversation washeavy on procedural and technical practi.. more
Aug 24, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Isn't It Romantic
The Milwaukee Rep’s Stackner Cabaret continues its season tonight with an 7:30 p.m. Isn’t It Romantic ,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 22, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Yelle
Her nylon-and-neon fashion sense suggests a return to ’80s bubblegum pop songs about candy, but French singer Yelle has far too much attitude to sing about anything that saccharine. Instead she sasses,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 22, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Drawn from Life
Katie Musolff, a 2004 graduate of Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design, stakes her name on her award-winning oils. Her near-life-size portraits capture the unique persona and soul of her subject in masterf,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 21, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Real-Time Shakespeare
%uFFFD%uFFFD Though Shakespeare often suffers at the hands of modernized productions, Love Love's Labour's Lost ,None more
Sep 9, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Theater