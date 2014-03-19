Purgatory Hill
Where Art and Industry Meet (and Get Along Famously!)
“Arts/Industry: Collaboration and Revelation” celebrates the 40th anniversary of the John Michael Kohler Art Center’s Arts/Industry residency program. Each year, the program permits up to 22 artists to work up to six months in the Kohler... more
Mar 19, 2014 12:29 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
One Night Only: Mary of Nazareth
Mary of Nazeereth probably had little idea growing up that her image (or images in her honor) would appear on candles . . . that she would be the inspiration for a small army of statues all over the world and . . . inevitably be etched into the .. more
Nov 25, 2011 1:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Aside from numbers by PJ Harvey and Iggy Pop, a traditional entry and one co-written by ot Purgatory Hill ,CD Reviews more
Aug 11, 2009 12:00 AM Martin Jack Rosenblum Album Reviews 4 Comments