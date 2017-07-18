Pyotr Tchaikovsky
Performing Arts Weekly: July 20-26, 2017
Milwaukee Musaik’s Philomusica Quartet performs al fresco at SummerStage in Delafield, the Sadarabad Dancers perform at Armenian Fest, If/Then is performed by Greendale Community Theatre in Henry Ross Auditorium of Greendale High School, an... more
Jul 18, 2017 2:10 PM John Jahn Performing Arts Weekly
Performing Arts Weekly 12.15
DANCE: The Nutcracker Anita’s Dance Company @ WestPAC, Dec. 17 & 18 New Berlin’s West Performing Arts Center is one of the local venues with an annual performance of Pyotr Tcha,Performing Arts Weekly more
Dec 13, 2016 4:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
A ‘Nutcracker’ for Everyone
This year, Milwaukee Ballet partners with Autism Speaks, the world’s leading autism science and advocacy organization, to provide a performance of their acclaimed Nutcracker specially tailored to be sensitive to patrons on the autism spectr... more
Dec 6, 2016 1:59 PM John Jahn A&E Feature
Holiday Favorite Returns to Milwaukee Ballet
Milwaukee Ballet brings back its holiday classic, The Nutcracker. Artistic Director Michael Pink’s version revitalizes Tchaikovsky’s classic score to tell the timeless tale of Clara, a young girl whose Christmas is transformed when she rece... more
Dec 9, 2014 7:26 PM Maddy Kennedy A&E Feature