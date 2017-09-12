RSS

Quadracci Powerhouse Theater

milwaukeerepguysdolls.jpg.jpe

Performing Arts Week spotlights shows opening mid-September, including the Milwaukee Rep’s Guys and Dolls, Racine Theatre Guild’s Boeing Boeing and a chamber concert by the Prometheus Trio at the Conservatory of Music. more

Sep 12, 2017 1:59 PM Performing Arts Weekly

inreviewrepbymichaelbrosilow.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s staging of Tennessee Williams’ classic “memory play," The Glass Menagerie, is an ambitious portrait of mental illness and tortured familial love. It runs through April 9 in the Quadracci Powerhouse Theat... more

Mar 14, 2017 2:05 PM Theater

inreview_rep_a_bymichael brosilow.jpg.jpe

The Rep has brought Broadway veteran and Milwaukee native Nathaniel Stampley home for a first-rate production of Man of La Mancha. He delivers in every way—his terrific baritone resonates throughout the Powerhouse and his gaze fixes on the ... more

Sep 27, 2016 2:49 PM Theater

The Milwaukee Rep has saved the very best for last in its 2015-2016 season with its superb and stellar production of late playwright August Wilson’s Fences. Director Lou Bellamy and the talented troupe of actors do the play proud with a sto... more

May 3, 2016 3:33 PM Theater

ae_mkereppeterpan_sandyunderwood.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Sandy Underwood

Peter and the Starcatcher, which tells the tale of how a nameless young boy becomes the timeless character known as Peter Pan, is being presented in by the Milwaukee Repertory Theater and Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park. more

Apr 14, 2015 6:16 PM A&E Feature

freedom.jpg.jpe

Hollywood clings to proven conventions, lazy as they can be, and there are few it has milked harder in recent years than the White Savior: the noble Caucasian who heroically stands up for a more

Nov 26, 2014 12:13 AM Theater

colorpurple.jpg.jpe

Celie, the protagonist of The Color Purple, has her second child at age fourteen. The baby daddy is her father. Her babies disappear; for all she knows, he’s killed them more

Sep 15, 2014 5:02 PM A&E Feature

theater.jpg.jpe

What is most likely to become legend? Our personal memories? The latest tabloid headlines? Or the possibility that those who are larger than life are no different than the rest of us? In fact, they may very well be far more wounded than we—... more

Jan 17, 2014 2:49 AM Theater

Chicago actress Hollis Resnik plays the legendary Judy Garland in the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s End of the Rainbow. The story opens in December of 1968 as the performer prepares for another comeback. Of course, as the title suggests, th... more

Jan 8, 2014 11:28 PM Theater

rep.jpg.jpe

Michael Frayn’s Noises Off is a clever comic script that requires an unsettling degree of comic precision on the part of everyone involved. The Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s production solidly delivers the precision necessary for bringing ... more

Nov 27, 2013 1:10 AM Theater

msb_1513v2small.jpg.jpe

Nothing in the nature of musical theater demands that it be superficial. Civilization’s first plays, the soul-expanding Greek tragedies, were musicals about nature, society and individual responsibility. more

Sep 5, 2013 4:38 PM A&E Feature

rep.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater brings a great work of 20th-century American drama to the stage. Directed by Ron OJ Parson, Lorraine Hansberry's A Raisin in the Sun resonates with the kind of passion that has made more

Mar 18, 2013 4:10 PM Theater

blogimage620.jpe

Usually this space is reserved for mistakes other magazines make. This week, it’s a mistake I made. Once and for all: I'm sorry that I don’t feature more local celebrity nudity. New York Magazine, the magazine whose mostly female readership has a.. more

Feb 25, 2008 5:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage620.jpe

He is an actor, a published writer, a playwright and a native of Long Island, N.Y., who ma Glengarry Glen Ross ,Off the Cuff more

Jan 24, 2008 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

SOCIAL UPDATES