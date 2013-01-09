Quarterback
Post-Season Brightens Up
The Packers' 24-10 playoff romp over Minnesota earned them a trip to San Francisco and a chance for double payback against the 49ers for an opening-day loss, and against the Bay Area for Wisconsin's 20-14 Rose Bowl more
Jan 9, 2013 5:24 PM Frank Clines More Sports
Bucky Better Watch His Step
Lofty expectations are terrific for a sports team—if they're fulfilled. Just ask the Packers how they feel about the “15-1, then one and done” sequel to a Super Bowl title. Now it's the... more
Aug 29, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Badgers lose both Chryst/Crist
The Badgers were dealt a double blow with Offensive Coordinator Paul Chryst took the head coaching job at Pitt and possible transfer quarterback Dayne Crist chose to go to Kansas instead of Wisconsin.The departure of Chryst is the second big loss.. more
Dec 22, 2011 10:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
WMSE’s Backyard BBQ
The flagship event of WMSE’s weekend-long, multi-venue Radio Summer Camp music festival, WMSE’s Backyard BBQ concert today in Cathedral Square Park brings the sounds of a lazy, sunny afternoon in rural America to the middle of a big city. A... more
Aug 22, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments