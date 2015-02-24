RSS

Quarters Rock Â€™N’ Roll Palac

hearmeout_dearruthie.jpg.jpe

Getty Images

Dear Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose friends berate him for chasing older men and plugs exciting events like Bondage a Go Go at Quarters on Feb. 26, The Vagina Monologues at UW-Milwaukee Feb. 27 and the Legends Recognition Eve... more

Feb 24, 2015 9:29 PM Hear Me Out

aegateway_creamcitycabaret_bywendyschreier.jpg.jpe

Photo by Wendy Schreier

Quarters Rock ’n’ Roll Palace, despite its grandiose name, is a corner bar on Center Street in Riverwest. Inside, illuminated on a small stage, is Angelica Ortiz, or as she is known when she performs, Reina Fire more

Nov 25, 2014 8:36 PM A&E Feature

localmusic.jpg.jpe

Photo by Sarah Bradham

Iconoclastic, Milwaukee-bred MC Juiceboxxx caused a stir online a couple months back when video of him suffering through a disastrous performance on TMJ 4 News more

May 7, 2014 12:46 AM Local Music

284804_205233276192511_3434523_n.jpg.jpe

First up was Milwaukee’s Soup Moat, a one-time trio that switched to a guitar and drums duo some time ago but never really lost a beat as far as their songwriting and general development are concerned. In fact, they’ve been playing out quit... more

Mar 20, 2013 2:21 PM Concert Reviews

tteeth.jpg.jpe

The health of the Milwaukee music scene is, of course, a highly subjective matter. There are those who feel that, as long as they’ve got something to do on a Saturday night, everything must be going just fine, and then there more

Mar 11, 2013 4:42 PM Concert Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES