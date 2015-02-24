Quarters Rock Â€™N Roll Palace
Let’s Party!
Dear Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose friends berate him for chasing older men and plugs exciting events like Bondage a Go Go at Quarters on Feb. 26, The Vagina Monologues at UW-Milwaukee Feb. 27 and the Legends Recognition Eve... more
Feb 24, 2015 9:29 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Cream City Cabaret Gets Its Footing
Quarters Rock ’n’ Roll Palace, despite its grandiose name, is a corner bar on Center Street in Riverwest. Inside, illuminated on a small stage, is Angelica Ortiz, or as she is known when she performs, Reina Fire more
Nov 25, 2014 8:36 PM Tea Krulos A&E Feature
Juiceboxxx Brushes Off His Viral TV Performance
Iconoclastic, Milwaukee-bred MC Juiceboxxx caused a stir online a couple months back when video of him suffering through a disastrous performance on TMJ 4 News more
May 7, 2014 12:46 AM Thomas Michalski Local Music
Strange Matter w/ Brain Tumors, Total Trash and Soup Moat @ Quarters Rock ’N’ Roll Palace
First up was Milwaukee’s Soup Moat, a one-time trio that switched to a guitar and drums duo some time ago but never really lost a beat as far as their songwriting and general development are concerned. In fact, they’ve been playing out quit... more
Mar 20, 2013 2:21 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Technicolor Teeth w/ Energy Gown and Carbonleak @ Quarters Rock ’n’ Roll Palace
The health of the Milwaukee music scene is, of course, a highly subjective matter. There are those who feel that, as long as they’ve got something to do on a Saturday night, everything must be going just fine, and then there more
Mar 11, 2013 4:42 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Avoided @ Quarters Rock 'n' Roll Palace
Picture a small, dingy barroom with crushed cans of Hamm’s and Pabst Blue Ribbon strewn everywhere, like offerings to the dark gods of punk rock. The room is packed wall-to-wall with people; everyone reeks of cigarettes and body order. Ther... more
Feb 4, 2013 2:44 PM Jessica McMains Concert Reviews