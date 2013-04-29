RSS

Quarters

545697_10150825038896917_579994638_n.jpg.jpe

For Wisconsin, the cold, damp spring we’ve all been suffering through this year is by no means that unusual, but psychologically speaking, the pleasant weather over the weekend seemed to shake Milwaukeeans out of an more

Apr 29, 2013 4:18 PM Concert Reviews

blogimage19425.jpe

Can we all just take a moment to appreciate the return to relevance of Quarters Rock 'n' Roll Palace? Not that long ago, the venerable Riverwest establishment had become an unremarkable and occasionally troublesome nightspot... more

Jul 30, 2012 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

A perfectly talented solo artist in her own right, Milwaukee's Stacian (aka Dania Luck) has been expanding as of late. You can still periodically find her on stage, coaxing serenely strange sounds from a battery of synths and drum machines.... more

Jun 18, 2012 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage18031.jpe

The founding fathers of Dads—Matt Chic, Tab Man and Jim Zajackowski—are active members of a specific scene composed of local punk bands. These bands play a circuit of basement shows and bars and are more devoted to parties, pizza and... more

Mar 14, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music 1 Comments

blogimage17861.jpe

Are the '90s coming back? That's a question echoing throughout fashion and music, as some say the recession is leading Americans into a place of cultural nostalgia for a decade that, though it certainly had its ups and downs, held a clear-c... more

Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES