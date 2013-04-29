Quarters
Heavy Times w/ Teenage Moods, Micronics and Telecraft @ Quarter’s Rock ’n’ Roll Palace
For Wisconsin, the cold, damp spring we’ve all been suffering through this year is by no means that unusual, but psychologically speaking, the pleasant weather over the weekend seemed to shake Milwaukeeans out of an more
Apr 29, 2013 4:18 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Screaming Females @ Quarters Rock 'n' Roll Palace
Can we all just take a moment to appreciate the return to relevance of Quarters Rock 'n' Roll Palace? Not that long ago, the venerable Riverwest establishment had become an unremarkable and occasionally troublesome nightspot... more
Jul 30, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Night Flight @ Quarters Rock 'n' Roll Palace
A perfectly talented solo artist in her own right, Milwaukee's Stacian (aka Dania Luck) has been expanding as of late. You can still periodically find her on stage, coaxing serenely strange sounds from a battery of synths and drum machines.... more
Jun 18, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Dads' Paternalistic Pop-Punk
The founding fathers of Dads—Matt Chic, Tab Man and Jim Zajackowski—are active members of a specific scene composed of local punk bands. These bands play a circuit of basement shows and bars and are more devoted to parties, pizza and... more
Mar 14, 2012 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Local Music 1 Comments
Pretty Wounds Look to the Past
Are the '90s coming back? That's a question echoing throughout fashion and music, as some say the recession is leading Americans into a place of cultural nostalgia for a decade that, though it certainly had its ups and downs, held a clear-c... more
Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Local Music 2 Comments