Quasi Productions
Cyrano Auditions
Quasi Productions has been in and around Milwaukee theater for a decade and a half. The company responsible for a remarkably engrossing adaptation of The Seagull next tackles what it’s calling: “ a lean adaptation of Edmond Rostand's Cyran.. more
Dec 26, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Todd Clouser
Renowned jazz guitarist Todd Clouser is not a fan of genres, though he incorporates a long list of them. Clouser has shown particular interest in the jazz-rock fusion of the ’70s on his albums Baja (2006) and Beatnik more
Sep 29, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Farewell to Henry
Having seen it coming some 4 years ago, I would’ve thought I would’ve been prepared to see the final part of Shakespeare’s Henriad. And having seen the last part yesterday, I guess I still want more. I guess I wasn’t ready for it to be over.Qua.. more
Jun 1, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Completing the Henriad
When Milwaukee Shakespeare closed its doors for good this past season, it left Milwaukee a Henry V ,Theater more
May 27, 2009 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Short Orders (The Harp)
Oneof Milwaukee’s classic Irish pubs, The Harp (113 E. Juneau Ave.), has anew owner: restaurateur R.C. Schmidt, who also owns the Trinity ThreeIrish Pubs just a block to the east. The Harp has unde,Dining Out more
Nov 12, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Partisan Taskmasters and an Election Task Force
Those looking for voter fraud in Wisconsin may want to start with the top elected official Liebmann is the blog editor and research director of One Wisconsin Now. What’s your ,News Features more
Sep 24, 2008 12:00 AM Cory Liebmann News Features
The Halloween Shows
Halloween is probably the most theatrical of the holidays. More costumes are bought this time of year than any other. People go off to parties in character. And countless people all over the country who wouldn't normally consider themselves theate.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater