Quasimodo Physical Theatre

curtainsclosed.jpg.jpe

Photo Courtesy Ben Becker, Flickr CCAs of Thursday, Jan 28 all members and resident artists atStudio G, located in The Shops of Grand Avenue, have been given 30 days notice to moveout entirely. This is so that the new owners of the .. more

Feb 1, 2016 2:52 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

classicalreview_presentmusic_a_(byangelamorgan).jpg.jpe

Photo by Angela Morgan

Present Music isn’t the most likely series to hear a piano recital. Pianist Cory Smythe was astoundingly good in a bold, innovative program he created on Saturday evening at the Cabot Theatre. He played Schumann and Sciarrino. Quasimodo Phy... more

Oct 27, 2015 8:05 PM Classical Music

I recently had an opportunity to sit down with the three newest additions to the Milwaukee Ballet, Julianne Kepley, Joshua Reynolds and Tanner Schwartz. I asked them how they joined the company. more

Oct 7, 2010 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

