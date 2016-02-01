Quasimodo Physical Theatre
Studio G Given 30-Day Notice to Move Out of The Shops of Grand Avenue
Photo Courtesy Ben Becker, Flickr CCAs of Thursday, Jan 28 all members and resident artists atStudio G, located in The Shops of Grand Avenue, have been given 30 days notice to moveout entirely. This is so that the new owners of the .. more
Feb 1, 2016 2:52 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE 1 Comments
Present Music’s Piano Recital
Present Music isn’t the most likely series to hear a piano recital. Pianist Cory Smythe was astoundingly good in a bold, innovative program he created on Saturday evening at the Cabot Theatre. He played Schumann and Sciarrino. Quasimodo Phy... more
Oct 27, 2015 8:05 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Milwaukee Ballet’s New Trio
I recently had an opportunity to sit down with the three newest additions to the Milwaukee Ballet, Julianne Kepley, Joshua Reynolds and Tanner Schwartz. I asked them how they joined the company. more
Oct 7, 2010 12:00 AM John Schneider Off the Cuff