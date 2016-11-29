Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Th

RSS

The holiday season continues to loom large in local artistic productions, though not exclusively so. Waukesha Civic Theatre presents the Christmas-themed musical comedy For Purely Elfish Reasons, and Memories Dinner Theater offers An Unexpe... more

Nov 29, 2016 1:07 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Photo by Andy Walsch

While Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre has built its reputation by creating thought-provoking and highly original works, its latest production, The Nautical Tragedy of Dick III, will likely leave audiences confused about what they just... more

Aug 30, 2016 4:15 PM Theater

Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre presents The Nautical Tragedy of Dick III Aug. 25-Sept. 10 (the Aug. 27 performance takes place at the MKE Fringe Fest and the Aug. 31 show is Pay-What-You-Can) at their new space, Studio Q, upstairs fr... more

Aug 16, 2016 2:31 PM Theater

Photo by Andy Walsh

Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre’s final offering in Studio G, Kama Sutra (through March 26), taps the Hindu pantheon to explore love, sex and relatedness as they exist both in our time and transcendently. more

Mar 15, 2016 4:24 PM Theater

Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre’s Kama Sutra, directed by Brian Rott and Jenni Reinke, is described by Rott as being about “the physical and spiritual desires that connect us as humans.” The show runs March 11-26 at Studio G, and i... more

Mar 1, 2016 4:58 PM Theater

Invited to UW-Milwaukee by theatre education lecturer Ralph Janes, the UK’s Multi Story Theatre Company will perform the physical devised piece, The Me Show on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m. in the Music Recital Hall. more

Feb 9, 2016 9:57 AM Theater

Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre’s Cofounders Brian Rott and Jessi Miller launch the company’s fourth season with their original piece 'Children of Pac-Men,' a “retro-spectacle on the future. more

Nov 10, 2015 1:17 PM Theater

Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre presents an encore of its Kamikaze Cutesauce: Cosplay Club, Aug. 22-24, in Milwaukee before heading off to participate in the New York International Fringe Festival (FringeNYC) Aug. 27-30. more

Aug 18, 2015 10:01 PM Theater

Bathing its audiences in rich colors, entrancing choreography and artful exhibitionism, Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre’s Giraffe on Fire is an unforgettably outré theatrical experience based on the life and works of Spanish Surrealis... more

May 26, 2015 9:30 PM Theater

With Giraffe on Fire, Quasimondo Theatre’s Brian Rott and Jenni Reinke have created a performance described as a “stream-of-consciousness quest to find meaning in the surreal” framed in the mind and works of Salvador Dalí. more

May 20, 2015 8:50 PM Theater

Photo Credit: All Friends Photography

Quasimondo’s intense Kamikaze Cute-Sauce Cos-Play Club is an insightful exploration of culture, gender and power. more

Feb 24, 2015 4:15 PM Theater

George Orwell’s Animal Farm is a startlingly concise political drama that stands as one of the great works of 20th-century fiction. The Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical more

Jul 9, 2014 1:23 PM Theater

Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre will close out its second season with Brian Rott’s original theatrical adaptation of George Orwell’s Animal Farm. Rott, Quasimondo’s founding artistic director, will also be directing the show that he s... more

Jun 27, 2014 3:24 AM Theater

