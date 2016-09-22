RSS

Quasimondo Physical Theatre

file-page1.jpg.jpe

The idea for Animolecules sounds like a lot of fun. The acrobatic dance of photosynthesis. All the gently graceful drama of serotonin reuptake in the brain. Okay: I don't know that either of those things will even be in the show, but the possibili.. more

Sep 22, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

fringefest.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s inaugural Fringe Festival at Pere Marquette Park and the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts will bring together more than 70 groups representing rock and other music, dance, theater, spoken word and visual arts. The festival ... more

Aug 16, 2016 4:09 PM A&E Feature

This coming Saturday, The QuasiMondo Physical Theatre will be casting for a show inspired by the Kama Sutra . The official name for the show is Kama Sutra: Ritual Contortions on the Anatomy of Love. From the official auditions announcement:.. more

Dec 25, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

5052373_orig.jpg.jpe

I grew-up in a video arcade in the early ’80s. There was a magic in darkened room with all those neon altars that formed portals to other worlds accessed through coins, joysticks, trackballs and buttons. It’s a magic that’s going to be rea.. more

Nov 2, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

12109220_1038287189535452_4091344919558182930_n.jpg.jpe

The Quasimondo Physical Theatre Company  is going to be staging an original show inspired by the Kama Sutra this coming February. Just in time for Valentine’s Day. Sounds interesting. You know what else is interesting? They’re holding open aud.. more

Oct 25, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Present Music’s “Carnival” concert features a solo performance by pianist Cory Smythe of work by Robert Schumann and Salvatore Sciarrino. more

Oct 20, 2015 8:16 PM Classical Music

You never know quite what to expect with a Quasimondo show. The experimental narrative theatre group always manages something really interesting and unexpected, which makes it staggeringly charming. I can only imagine what they must get co.. more

Jul 28, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Inspired by the kind of pop anime that so rarely gets attention on the live stage, the Quasimondo Physical Theatre’s original show Kamikaze Cutesauce Cosplay Club is migrating to New York to be a part of the largest inter-arts festival in .. more

Jul 14, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

curtains_giraffeonfire.jpg.jpe

Artwork by Chase Vreeland

My understanding is that Chupa Chups lollipops have not changed their logo in over 40 years. Though it’s not alone, one doesn’t normally find that kind of longevity in a piece of commercial art. Of course, if Salvador Dali designs your logo, you m.. more

Apr 15, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

curtains_kamikazecutesauce.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Brian Rott

Feb 3, 2015 3:00 PM Theater

theater_buboes.jpg.jpe

Quasimondo Physical Theatre

Quasimondo Physical Theatre opens its third season in a new venue, Studio G (in Milwaukee Public Theatre’s space in the Shops of Grand Avenue), with Buboes, a spectacle of gallows humor and pedigreed clowning. more

Dec 1, 2014 6:55 PM Theater

curtains_buboes.jpg.jpe

thequasimondo.com

There’s no question that recent outbreaks of virulent diseases have been frightening. The people at the CDC take outbreaks quite seriously. (Relax: these people know what they’re doing.) In order to cope with the knowledge that there are people am.. more

Nov 26, 2014 2:00 PM Theater

blogimage13097.jpe

Milwaukee’s artistic roots run deep. This week we highlight three local photographers who have captured the city’s many angles over the past four decades. Milwaukee police had just arrested singer Wendy O. Williams for her lascivious 1981 p... more

Dec 1, 2010 12:00 AM A&E Feature

blogimage12340.jpe

Among the more traditional of the modern garage-rock revivalists, leaning less on psychedelic touches than cohorts like the Black Lips, instead preferring to draw from the same classic R&B tempos that inspired the British Invasion bands more

Sep 29, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12183.jpe

For many, the human face The Oath puts on Al Qaeda is unsettling because it lacks the demonism expected from people who executed a plot to kill thousands of bystanders to a faraway conflict. The documentary’s ostensible subject is Salim Ham... more

Sep 13, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

blogimage12163.jpe

Off the Wall Theatre marks the start of its 2010-2011 season with an adaptation of Charles Busch’s campy Psycho Beach Party , a pleasantly offbeat comedy about a homicidal woman suffering from multiple, overly dramatic personalities. more

Sep 11, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11872.jpe

On Paramore’s breakthrough 2007 album, Riot! , singer Hayley Williams trafficked in high-school drama and wry misanthropy, but the blockbuster emo-punk outfit had already outgrown some of that teenage angst by last year’s loftier more

Aug 14, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11815.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers begin a four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks tonight with a 7:10 p.m. game at Miller Park. more

Aug 9, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11484.jpe

Five years ago, the notion of striking out into the music industry as a full-time group had never crossed the minds of singer Patrick Hoctor and the other members of Milwaukee band Sulek. They were too busy having fun tossing song ideas to ... more

Jul 6, 2010 12:00 AM Local Music

Planning for the Kenosha-Racine-Milwaukee commuter rail line is moving ahead, despite shaky funding from a rental car fee increase and protests from Milwaukee County supervisors who say the county’s bread-and-butter bus system needs solid f... more

May 19, 2010 12:00 AM Expresso 3 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES