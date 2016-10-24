RSS

Present Music has performed concerts in the Milwaukee Art Museum many times before, but never before in such an effectively and thoroughly immersive manner. more

Oct 24, 2016 1:16 PM Classical Music

Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre’s Children of Pac-Men explores the societal and psychological clout of gaming, from its inception to the present day. The result is a surreal discourse on the digital entertainments we create to combat ... more

Dec 2, 2015 3:17 PM Theater

Feb 27, 2015 4:10 PM Theater

The Quasimondo

Consistently one of the most interesting sources for fresh, new theatrical experiences, The Quasimondo has developed shows inspired by such things as infectious pandemics, U.S. culture and the writing of H.P. Lovecraft. This coming February, the p.. more

Dec 18, 2014 11:00 AM Theater

TheQuasimondo Physical Theatre roundsout the summer with a few live outdoor performances this month. Included on theschedule for the irreverent group are a couple of performances of shows theyhave mounted elsewhere before.Hansel & Gretel: A Ca.. more

Jul 30, 2014 10:04 AM Theater

Physicalcomfort in summer theater can be a rather tricky thing to negotiate. I’drecently mentioned being physically uncomfortable at a show in a review. Thatshow was in a mosquito-infested barn. It was hot. It was uncomfortable. It was AnimalF.. more

Jul 20, 2014 12:00 PM Theater

As late October finds its way to November, The Quasimondo celebrates the spirit of the season with a stage adaptation of Ray Bradbury's Halloween Tree. A group of boys trick-or-treating run across a tree that seems... more

Oct 30, 2012 1:23 PM Theater

A haunting testament to the resilience of the human spirit in the face of impending tragedy, The Diary of Anne Frank has lost none of its timeless appeal. The drama’s unobtrusive simplicity quietly displays the unavoidable... more

Oct 30, 2012 1:21 PM Theater

In the Alchemist Theatre’s production of Radha Bharadwaj’s intense drama Closet Land , a sadistic government agent interrogates and tortures a beloved children’s author who he believes is slipping subversive political more

Jun 19, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

A modern-day vaudevillian variety and circus gang with a party mentality, Milwaukee’s Dead Man’s Carnival packs plenty of lurid, sensational thrills into their performances. Past performances have offered stripteases, vaudevillian song more

May 29, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Theater, like any art form, is a matter of context. Mary MacDonald Kerr is a great local actress, so placing her on the stage in a prominent role is always a good idea. Placing her on the stage as a struggling artist in a large city is a pa... more

Apr 13, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

