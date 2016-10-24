Quasimondo
Present Music and Quasimondo Haunt the Milwaukee Art Museum
Present Music has performed concerts in the Milwaukee Art Museum many times before, but never before in such an effectively and thoroughly immersive manner. more
Oct 24, 2016 1:16 PM John Jahn Classical Music
The Power and Pedigree of Gaming
Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre’s Children of Pac-Men explores the societal and psychological clout of gaming, from its inception to the present day. The result is a surreal discourse on the digital entertainments we create to combat ... more
Dec 2, 2015 3:17 PM Selena Milewski Theater
The Quasimondo to Stage 1970s-based New York Drama
Feb 27, 2015 4:10 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Anime Horror Cosplay Auditions Tonight with Quasimondo
Consistently one of the most interesting sources for fresh, new theatrical experiences, The Quasimondo has developed shows inspired by such things as infectious pandemics, U.S. culture and the writing of H.P. Lovecraft. This coming February, the p.. more
Dec 18, 2014 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Hansel And Gretel At a Farmer’s Market and More Animal Farm
TheQuasimondo Physical Theatre roundsout the summer with a few live outdoor performances this month. Included on theschedule for the irreverent group are a couple of performances of shows theyhave mounted elsewhere before.Hansel & Gretel: A Ca.. more
Jul 30, 2014 10:04 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Murder Drama In A Hot Place
Physicalcomfort in summer theater can be a rather tricky thing to negotiate. I’drecently mentioned being physically uncomfortable at a show in a review. Thatshow was in a mosquito-infested barn. It was hot. It was uncomfortable. It was AnimalF.. more
Jul 20, 2014 12:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Perfection and Imperfection Chase Life and Death
As late October finds its way to November, The Quasimondo celebrates the spirit of the season with a stage adaptation of Ray Bradbury's Halloween Tree. A group of boys trick-or-treating run across a tree that seems... more
Oct 30, 2012 1:23 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Revisiting Anne Frank
A haunting testament to the resilience of the human spirit in the face of impending tragedy, The Diary of Anne Frank has lost none of its timeless appeal. The drama’s unobtrusive simplicity quietly displays the unavoidable... more
Oct 30, 2012 1:21 PM Steve Spice Theater
Closet Land
In the Alchemist Theatre’s production of Radha Bharadwaj’s intense drama Closet Land , a sadistic government agent interrogates and tortures a beloved children’s author who he believes is slipping subversive political more
Jun 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Dead Man’s Carnival Spring Show & Tattooed Lady Competition
A modern-day vaudevillian variety and circus gang with a party mentality, Milwaukee’s Dead Man’s Carnival packs plenty of lurid, sensational thrills into their performances. Past performances have offered stripteases, vaudevillian song more
May 29, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Dark Comedy in Milwaukee Chamber’s ‘Sweetest Swing in Baseball’
Theater, like any art form, is a matter of context. Mary MacDonald Kerr is a great local actress, so placing her on the stage in a prominent role is always a good idea. Placing her on the stage as a struggling artist in a large city is a pa... more
Apr 13, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater