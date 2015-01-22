RSS

Quest For Fire

aroundmke_zoup.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

A soup-centric restaurant will be opening this spring at 1433 N. Jefferson.Zoup!, a Michigan-based chain, features 12 daily rotating soups, including lowfat, low calorie, vegetarian and gluten free options. Varieties include chickenpotpie, lobs.. more

Jan 22, 2015 8:01 PM Around MKE

blogimage18031.jpe

The founding fathers of Dads—Matt Chic, Tab Man and Jim Zajackowski—are active members of a specific scene composed of local punk bands. These bands play a circuit of basement shows and bars and are more devoted to parties, pizza and... more

Mar 14, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music 1 Comments

As I have noted in this column time and time again, Milwaukee is quickly becoming a center for quality hardcore bands. Groups like Get Rad, Protestant and Party by the Slice are all pushing the genre to the limit, highlighting that hardcore... more

Jun 9, 2010 12:00 AM Local Music

SOCIAL UPDATES