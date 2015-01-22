Quest For Fire
Zoup for Soup!
A soup-centric restaurant will be opening this spring at 1433 N. Jefferson.Zoup!, a Michigan-based chain, features 12 daily rotating soups, including lowfat, low calorie, vegetarian and gluten free options. Varieties include chickenpotpie, lobs.. more
Jan 22, 2015 8:01 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Dads' Paternalistic Pop-Punk
The founding fathers of Dads—Matt Chic, Tab Man and Jim Zajackowski—are active members of a specific scene composed of local punk bands. These bands play a circuit of basement shows and bars and are more devoted to parties, pizza and... more
Mar 14, 2012 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Local Music 1 Comments
Quest for Fire’s Scorching Hardcore
As I have noted in this column time and time again, Milwaukee is quickly becoming a center for quality hardcore bands. Groups like Get Rad, Protestant and Party by the Slice are all pushing the genre to the limit, highlighting that hardcore... more
Jun 9, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Local Music