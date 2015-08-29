RSS

Qui Nguyen

Qui Nguyen’s comedic fantasy She Kills Monsters is an interesting cross between fantasy and character-driven drama. It tells the story of a woman who finds the notebook of her lat teenaged sister. The notebook outlines a Dungeons & Dragons.. more

Aug 29, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

dearruthie_valentinesday.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

Dear Ruthie answers a letter from a reader worried about planning the perfect Valentine’s Day, and plugs fun events including She Kills Monsters (Feb. 12-15) at UW-Milwaukee, The B-52s at Potawatomi’s Northern Lights Theater Feb. 13, and Bl... more

Feb 10, 2015 6:11 PM Hear Me Out

curtains_shekillsmonsters_facebook.jpg.jpe

She Kills Monsters - UWM New Directions Series / via Facebook

At year’s end, I’m looking forward to the next couple of months. There are few shows I’m looking forward to more than the UWM Theatre production of She Kills Monsters. Written by Gen X playwright Qui Nguyen, the story’s premise seems to be kind of.. more

Dec 30, 2014 11:00 AM Theater

blogimage11990.jpe

By itself, a name like “Brewski’s” would indicate the type of place for tap beer specials, chicken wings and electronic dartboards. But adding the word “Steakhouse” changes things. The ambitions of Brewski’s Steakhouse more

Aug 25, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview 2 Comments

blogimage11085.jpe

Researching Egyptian pharaohs is genuinely dangerous work that takes archaeologists to unforgiving desert climates and treacherous tombs, and pits them against thieves who want to get their own hands on historical treasures for more

Jun 1, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES